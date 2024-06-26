Offense Flounders, Riders Fall to Hooks 5-3

June 26, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were defeated by the Corpus Christi Hooks 5-3 on Wednesday evening from Riders Field.

Corpus Christi (1-1, 27-44) opened the scoring in the top of the second inning when Pascanel Ferraras came around to score on a single from Collin Price against Frisco (1-1, 45-26) starter Ryan Garcia (5-4). An error by Daniel Mateo in center field allowed Price to score and make it 2-0 Hooks.

Miguel Ullola (4-3) kept the Riders offense in check, spinning 5.2 innings of two-run ball with seven strikeouts. Offensively, Frisco did not see their first base runner until Geisel Cepeda worked a walk in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Jordan Brewer launched a solo homer to extend the Corpus Christi lead in the top of the fourth. The Hooks offense tallied three extra-base hits in the frame as Ferraras, who doubled, scored on an RBI double by Kenedy Corona to give Corpus a 4-0 advantage.

The Frisco offense came alive after Cepeda's walk in the bottom of the sixth. Cepeda ended the shutout effort against Ullola, scoring on a groundout by Mateo. Alex De Goti, who reached with a double, crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly from Liam Hicks that cut the deficit to 4-2.

Triston Polley worked a pair of scoreless frames and Andy Rodriguez surrendered a run in the top of the ninth. Corona singled, stole both second and third before scoring on a wild pitch to bring the score to 5-2.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Riders threatened with two-outs but were unable to prevail. Maximo Acosta drove in Keyber Rodriguez with an RBI single, but Frisco stranded the tying run at first.

The Riders offense went down in order in seven of their nine trips to the plate. In the sixth inning, De Goti and Kellen Strahm each notched hits while Rodriguez and Acosta logged the final two hits with singles in the ninth inning.

The RoughRiders continue a six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros) at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, June 27th. RHP Nick Krauth (5-3, 4.75) will take the mound for the Riders against LHP Luis Angel Rodriguez (4-1, 4.45) for the Hooks.

The weekend starts on Thursday at Riders Field! Enjoy Thirsty Thursday with half-price Miller Lite, Truly and Big Stick Blonde through the 7th inning. Prefer to catch the game from the Lazy River? Purchase a Twisted Tea Rowdy @ The River ticket (21+ only) and grab $2 Twisted Tea, Truly and Miller Lite cans until 8 pm in the Lazy River.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.