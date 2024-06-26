Wind Surge Slug Back-To-Back Jacks, Secure First Second Half Win While Morris Remains Magnificent

June 26, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge turned around from last night's loss and took the second game of the series 6-2 over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Riverfront Stadium. Wichita hit multiple homers for the first time in the second half of the season, this time going back-to-back in the third inning.

Jorel Ortega blistered a three-run home run, his fourth of the season, to left field with no outs in the bottom of the third to put the Wind Surge ahead 3-0. Luke Keaschall swung on the first pitch he saw for a solo shot just to the left of the Wichita bullpen to make it back-to-back jacks and 4-0 Wichita on his second round-tripper at the Double-A level.

Jeferson Morales, the Texas League batting average leader, singled to center field to allow Ortega to come in and score from second after a high throw two innings later in the last of the fifth. He'd also bring in Keaschall on a fielder's choice in the last of the seventh to become the second Wind Surge hitter to tally multiple RBIs after Ortega.

Northwest Arkansas strung together a leadoff hit-by-pitch and back-to-back singles off Taylor Floyd to drive in their first run when down to their final outs before Tanner Schobel fielded a grounder and stepped on third base for the game-ending forceout.

Andrew Morris took the victory and improved to 3-1 in Double-A after five and two-thirds innings of four-hit baseball, also tying his career high with nine strikeouts.

The Wind Surge continue the series at Riverfront Stadium against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Thursday, June 27, with a 7:05 PM first pitch, taking the field as the Tumba Vacas de Wichita for the second time this season. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, windsurge.com, or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.