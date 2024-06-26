Cooper Hjerpe Dazzles Again, Tosses Five Hitless Innings

June 26, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (38-33) snapped an eight-game home losing streak with a 4-1 victory on Wednesday night over the Arkansas Travelers. Cooper Hjerpe tossed five shutout innings without a hit while matching a career-high eight strikeouts.

Decisions:

W: Cooper Hjerpe (2-1)

L: Blas Castano (0-4)

Notables:

Hjerpe hasn't allowed a hit in back-to-back outings, his second and third outings at Double-A. His hitless streak stands at ten straight innings in those two outings, 10.1 IP if you include his Double-A debut.

Matt Lloyd drove in a run with a single in the fourth for his team-leading 43rd RBI this season. He homered in the eighth inning. It was his fourth straight game with a home run, the first time he's completed the feat in his career.

Springfield stole five bases, matching a season high.

On Deck:

Thursday, June 27, 7:05 PM: ARK LHP Danny Wirchansky (3-3, 3.08) vs SPR RHP Trent Baker (3-5, 6.41)

Thirsty Thursday, Cashew Chickens Night

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live and MiLB.TV

