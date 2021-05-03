Wind Surge to Honor Late Managing Partner with Jersey Tribute

May 3, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







In memory of late Managing General Partner Lou Schwechheimer, who passed away in 2020 before seeing baseball played at Riverfront Stadium, the Wichita Wind Surge will wear a "Lou" patch on their jerseys for the entire 2021 season.

The patch, designed by well-known graphic designer Todd Radom, features Lou Schwechheimer with a corner of Riverfront Stadium in the background, and Lou's signature below.

"It was a very organic decision to have the patch," said Wind Surge managing partner Jordan Kobritz, "We were discussing how to best honor Lou this season, and while we were still in conversation Todd brought the patch to us, and immediately we knew that was it."

Schwechheimer, a 40-year veteran of Minor League Baseball, passed away in July of 2020 from complications of Covid-19. The visionary for the Wind Surge and Riverfront Stadium, and the catalyst behind the team's move from New Orleans to Wichita, Lou was known for his enthusiasm, kindness, and zeal for bringing the minor league experience to communities.

"Lou truly believed in minor league baseball, and he saw the Wind Surge and Riverfront Stadium becoming a part of the Wichita community for decades to come," said Jane Schwechheimer, Lou's wife and majority General Partner of the Wind Surge. "To have him out on the field with the team every night is such a wonderful celebration of the commitment and passion that he had for our organization and baseball."

Having Radom design the patch was especially meaningful to both the Schwechheimer family and the Wind Surge organization. One of the leading logo designers in all of professional sports, Todd was the creative genius behind the official logos for Super Bowl XXXVIII and the 2009 NBA All Star Game, among many others. Radom worked on several projects for Lou, including designing the Wichita Wind Surge identity.

"Helping pay tribute to my friend Lou was truly a labor of love. I think of him every single day, and I know that his vision, his generous spirit, and his abiding love for the game of baseball will forever be embedded in the soul of the club." Said Radom.

"Seeing the patch makes me smile," said Jane Schwechheimer, "Lou used to say Todd captured the magic when creating our team logos, and here Todd perfectly captured the spirit of Lou."

The Lou patch will be featured on the Wind Surge home, road, and alternate jerseys for the 2021 season. The 'Lou' patch, as well as 'Lou' t-shirts, will be available in the Wind Surge Team Store, located at Riverfront Stadium, as well as online at https://windsurge.milbstore.com/collections/donations. All net proceeds from sales of both the patch and shirt will be donated to the Schwechheimer Family Foundation, a 501c3 entity that will operate the Baseball Museum at Riverfront Stadium and provide opportunities for underserved members of the Wichita community.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from May 3, 2021

Wind Surge to Honor Late Managing Partner with Jersey Tribute - Wichita Wind Surge

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.