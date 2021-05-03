Know Before You Go: Important Hammons Field Policies, Protocols

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The entire Springfield Cardinals organization CANNOT WAIT to welcome fans back inside Hammons Field for Opening Day on May 4 at 6:35 p.m.!

We want to make sure that fans, staff and players stay comfortable, stay safe, and stay healthy this season. That's why earlier this offseason we released a series of health and safety protocols from Major League Baseball and the Springfield Greene-County Health Department called Play It Safe. We encourage anyone visiting Hammons Field in 2021 to familiarize themselves with our Play It Safe: Health & Safety Protocols at www.springfieldcardinals.com/safety.

Frequently-asked-about Play It Safe policies can be found below:

- Digital Tickets: Cardinals tickets will be digital this year. After purchase, fans can access their tickets using their personal My Cardinals Tickets account. For directions on how to access your My Cardinals Tickets account and on how to use your digital tickets, please visit www.springfieldcardinals.com/digital.

- "No Bag" Policy: Hammons Field will be instituting a "No Bag" policy for 2021 games. Please plan accordingly; the Cardinals will not allow any exceptions outside of the following: Diaper bag accompanying an infant, approved medical bag, blankets, small personal clutch no greater than 5"x9", one factory sealed water bottle per person. Fans will be asked to open bags before entering the stadium.

- Cashless Stadium: Hammons Field will be a cash-free ballpark in 2021 in order to greatly reduce shared touchpoints and help keep our fans and staff safe. Fans can use credit cards and debit cards and Springfield Cardinals Gift Cards anywhere in the stadium.

- Masking: Face coverings are required at Hammons Field at all times. Limited exceptions include: Children under the age of 2, while actively eating or drinking in your seat. All fans visiting Hammons Field must bring their own CDC-approved face covering, per Major League Baseball guidelines. Face coverings must be worn over the nose and mouth, and must be worn prior to arrival at the entry gates. Face coverings that will NOT be allowed include: face shields alone, any covering that does not fit securely on the face and over the nose, gaiters/bandanas/masks that are vented or have exhaust ports, any plastic transparent face or mouth guard/covering, any face covering that has explicit or inappropriate imagery or language. The Springfield Cardinals reserve the right to refuse entry to any fan not wearing a proper face covering.

- Parking: The Springfield Cardinals do not own or operate the parking lots surrounding the stadium. The Cardinals encourage fans to find the parking location that best fits their needs. Due to the hurtful and intentionally increased rates at the lot located south of the stadium on E Trafficway and at the parking garage to the west of the stadium (both owned and operated by Atrium Hospitality and JD Holdings and managed by Springfield Parking Company). If you are disabled and have purchased tickets but are unable to park due to the exorbitant pricing please contact and leave a message with the Cardinals Ticket Information line at 417-832-3097 so we can help work towards a resolution for you.

- Seating Pods: We are currently only able to seat fans in Pods of 1-4 people. Limited exceptions of 5-6 may be available in small amounts. Please maintain a safe distance of at least six feet from fans sitting outside of your seating pod. While at the ballpark, please pay attention to all posted signage regarding capacity, directional flow, and viewing guidelines. The Cardinals will comply fully with Major League Baseball's rules for fan spacing and all other city and county social distancing protocols.

The Springfield Cardinals will follow and enforce all City, County, State, National, NCAA and/or Major League Baseball ordinances throughout the year. Please note that with so many entities sharing Hammons Field, that even if one regulation is lifted, others may still be in effect (example: If MLB lifts an ordinance but Greene County does not, we will still follow Greene County). Please visit www.springfieldcardinals.com/safety for more information.

