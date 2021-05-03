Travs Baseball Is Back
May 3, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Arkansas Travelers News Release
It's been a long off-season without Travs baseball so we could not be more excited to welcome you back for another season at Dickey-Stephens Park! The Travs open their 2021 season with a 6-game homestand against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Tuesday, May 4th.
Tuesday, May 4th
Gates - 6:10 PM, Game Time - 7:10 PM
Game Highlight: Opening Night
Giveaway: Magnet Schedule Giveaway
Presented by Bale Chevrolet
Wednesday, May 5th
Gates - 6:10 PM, Game Time - 7:10 PM
Game Highlight: Dog Days of Summer
$3 GA tickets with your dog and $1 Hot Dogs at concessions stands
Presented by Moix RV
Giveaway: Magnet Schedule Giveaway
Presented by Bale Chevroletï»¿
Thursday, May 6th
Gates - 6:10 PM, Game Time - 7:10 PM
Game Highlight: Thirsty Thursday
$2 Busch Lights, $3 select draft beer for Mug Club Members
Giveaway: Magnet Schedule Giveaway
Presented by Bale Chevrolet
Promotion: Diamantes Night
Friday, May 7th
Gates - 6:10 PM, Game Time - 7:10 PM
Game Highlight: POST GAME FIREWORKS
Presented by Kiko's Kountry RV
Giveaway: Magnet Schedule Giveaway
Presented by Bale Chevrolet
Promotion: 501 Night, Little Rock Themed Jerseys
Presented by Little Rock Chamber
Saturday, May 8th
Gates - 5:10 PM, Game Time - 6:10 PM
Giveaway: Travelers Clear Bag Giveaway
Presented by Subway to the first 1,000 fans
Sunday, May 9th
Gates - 1:10 PM, Game Time - 2:10 PM
Ticket Offer: Military Appreciation
$3 off a Box, Reserved, or GA ticket with a Military ID
Presented by Mid-South Ford
Ticket Offer: Edwards Food Giants $3 Off
$3 off a Box, Reserved, or General Admission ticket with an Edwards Food Giant Coupon (available at local Edwars stores). Redeemable at the Box Office.
Ticket Offer: $10 Church Bulletin Family Pack
$10 for up to 6 GA tickets when you bring your church bulletin, no upgrades available with this package. Redeemable at the Box Office.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...
Double-A Central League Stories from May 3, 2021
- Travs Baseball Is Back - Arkansas Travelers
- Know Before You Go: Important Hammons Field Policies, Protocols - Springfield Cardinals
- Drillers Opening Night Roster Set - Tulsa Drillers
- Wind Surge to Honor Late Managing Partner with Jersey Tribute - Wichita Wind Surge
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Arkansas Travelers Stories
- Travs Baseball Is Back
- Travs Opening Roster Revealed
- 2021 Travs Opening Roster Announced
- 2021 Promo Calendar Announced
- Travelers Reveal Game Times for 2021