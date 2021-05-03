Travs Baseball Is Back

It's been a long off-season without Travs baseball so we could not be more excited to welcome you back for another season at Dickey-Stephens Park! The Travs open their 2021 season with a 6-game homestand against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Tuesday, May 4th.

Tuesday, May 4th

Gates - 6:10 PM, Game Time - 7:10 PM

Game Highlight: Opening Night

Giveaway: Magnet Schedule Giveaway

Presented by Bale Chevrolet

Wednesday, May 5th

Gates - 6:10 PM, Game Time - 7:10 PM

Game Highlight: Dog Days of Summer

$3 GA tickets with your dog and $1 Hot Dogs at concessions stands

Presented by Moix RV

Giveaway: Magnet Schedule Giveaway

Presented by Bale Chevroletï»¿

Thursday, May 6th

Gates - 6:10 PM, Game Time - 7:10 PM

Game Highlight: Thirsty Thursday

$2 Busch Lights, $3 select draft beer for Mug Club Members

Giveaway: Magnet Schedule Giveaway

Presented by Bale Chevrolet

Promotion: Diamantes Night

Friday, May 7th

Gates - 6:10 PM, Game Time - 7:10 PM

Game Highlight: POST GAME FIREWORKS

Presented by Kiko's Kountry RV

Giveaway: Magnet Schedule Giveaway

Presented by Bale Chevrolet

Promotion: 501 Night, Little Rock Themed Jerseys

Presented by Little Rock Chamber

Saturday, May 8th

Gates - 5:10 PM, Game Time - 6:10 PM

Giveaway: Travelers Clear Bag Giveaway

Presented by Subway to the first 1,000 fans

Sunday, May 9th

Gates - 1:10 PM, Game Time - 2:10 PM

Ticket Offer: Military Appreciation

$3 off a Box, Reserved, or GA ticket with a Military ID

Presented by Mid-South Ford

Ticket Offer: Edwards Food Giants $3 Off

$3 off a Box, Reserved, or General Admission ticket with an Edwards Food Giant Coupon (available at local Edwars stores). Redeemable at the Box Office.

Ticket Offer: $10 Church Bulletin Family Pack

$10 for up to 6 GA tickets when you bring your church bulletin, no upgrades available with this package. Redeemable at the Box Office.

