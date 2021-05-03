Drillers Opening Night Roster Set

May 3, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







The Tulsa Drillers along with the Los Angeles Dodgers, announced today the roster that will open the 2021 season for the Drillers. The Opening Night roster will consist of multiple top prospects, including the 3rd and 4th ranked prospects in the Dodgers organization.

The Drillers are slated to open the 2021 season on Tuesday, May 4 when they will host Amarillo at ONEOK Field.

Double-A rosters this season have been expanded to include 28 active players.

Tulsa's initial active roster will include 16 pitchers, 2 catchers, 6 infielders and 4 outfielders.

The active roster includes only three players who have played for the Drillers previously.

The team includes, according to MLB.com, 8 of the Dodgers top 30 minor league prospects. Six of those prospects participated in the Dodgers Major League Spring Training in 2021.

The highest rated prospects are infielders Michael Busch and Kody Hoese, who were both drafted by the Dodgers in the first round of the 2019 draft. Both prospects finished the 2019 season in Single-A Great Lakes.

Pitcher Ryan Pepiot comes in as the 7th ranked Dodgers prospect and was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2019 draft. Pepiot finished the 2019 season at Single-A Great Lakes where he posted a 2.45 ERA in 9 nine starts.

Infielder Jacob Amaya will be joining Tulsa this season as the Dodgers 10th ranked prospect. Amaya, drafted in the 11th round of the 2017 draft, finished the 2019 season at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga.

Starting pitchers Gerardo Carrillo and Michael Grove are ranked as the 18 and 22nd prospects by MLB.com. Both righthanders pitched at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga in 2019.

Infielder Devin Mann comes to Tulsa as the Dodgers 23rd ranked prospect. The Dodgers drafted Mann in the fifth round of the 2018 draft. In 2019 Mann was named a California League Mid-Season and Post-Season All-Star, MiLB.com CAL Player of the Month and Baseball America High Class A All-Star.

Rounding out the top prospects list is starting pitcher Andre Jackson. Jackson, who is ranked as the Dodgers 29th prospect, was selected in the 12th round of the 2017 draft out of the University of Utah. Jackson finished out the 2019 season in Single-A Rancho Cucamonga with a 3.66 ERA in 15 games with the club.

The Drillers complete Opening Roster is below.

Pitchers: Yadier Alvarez*, Michael Boyle*, Justin Bruihl, Gerardo Carrillo, Max Gamboa, Michael Grove, Justin Hagenman, Andre Jackson, Nolan Long*, Darien Nunez, Aaron Ochsenbein, Ryan Pepiot, Nick Robertson, John Rooney, Gus Varland, Bryan Warzek, Mark Washington, Zach Willeman and Guillermo Zuniga.

Catchers: Steve Berman, Hunter Feduccia and Juan Zabala#.

Infielders: Jacob Amaya, Michael Busch, Clayton Daniel, Kody Hoese, Devin Mann and Ryan Noda.

Outfielders: Donovan Casey, Romer Cuadrado, Jeren Kendall, and Carlos Rincon.

*Injured List

#Developmental List

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from May 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.