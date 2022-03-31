Wind Surge to Celebrate Local Hispanic & Latin Ties as "Tumba Vacas"

March 31, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







The Wichita Wind Surge announced today that they will become "Tumba Vacas de Wichita" for three games during the 2022 season, as they celebrate local Hispanic and Latin culture in Kansas. The Tumba Vacas games will include free activities for kids, food specials, music, dancing and more, as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión program. The Copa program began in 2018 as a way for Minor League Baseball to celebrate Hispanic baseball fans throughout the country. There are 85 Minor League Baseball teams participating in the program in 2022.

"Tumba Vacas", loosely translated to "Cow Tippers", is a playful nod to the rich agricultural history in Wichita. The team will wear specialty jerseys on the three Tumba Vacas game dates, celebrating traditional charro/as outfits. The jerseys will have a rich gold color portraying the dazzling rope skills, vibrant pink and green colors, and multi-color flowers representing the single seed that ancestors planted to build the families and traditions that exist today.

"We are very excited to participate in the Copa de la Diversión program this season," said Wind Surge CEO Jordan Kobritz, "It will be a fantastic way to celebrate an important part of Wichita's history and our community, and bring additional entertainment to Riverfront Stadium during those games."

The three Tumba Vacas de Wichita games will be held on:

Friday, May 20th vs. Springfield Cardinals (Cardenales de Springfield)

Sunday, June 26th vs. San Antonio Missions (Flying Chanclas de San Antonio)

Saturday, July 9th vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles (Pointy Boots de Amarillo)

"After seeing the success of this program in El Paso, Albuquerque and Omaha, I can't wait to bring the same energy and excitement here to Wichita," said Alvin Garcia, Wind Surge promotions coordinator, "It is an opportunity to showcase our local Wichita Hispanic and Latino culture to all of our fans, and to the entire MiLB community."

Tumba Vacas de Wichita merchandise and single game tickets are available at windsurge.com, or by phone at 316-221-8000.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from March 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.