Corpus Christi Cumbias Debut this Summer

March 31, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The culture in Corpus Christi is vibrant, unique, and often revolves around music. Although Cumbia is not formally taught, throw on some Selena at a South Texas party and watch as the crowd hits every beat.

Kicking off Cumbias Weekend is a specialty-themed fireworks display, followed by two premium giveaway items: CITGO Cumbias Jerseys on Saturday the 25th and Cumbias Guitar Picks for the 5:05 PM Sunday contest.

Cumbia originally began as a Columbian folk dance, then moved its way across Latin America before landing in South Texas, where it met Tejano.

"We are excited to introduce the Cumbias brand to our fans," Hooks General Manager Brady Ballard said. "Hats off to our creative team, who has worked hard to create an identity that the Coastal Bend can rally behind. By transforming our team's look and the in-game experience here at the ballpark, it's sure to be a weekend to remember."

The on-field jersey features a Cumbias wordmark which curls into a guitar head. The sleeve patch is a lime-green guitar pick, and the hat logo is a gold guitar, complete with folclórico-inspired accents.

The transformation is part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión," or "Fun Cup" series. The initiative, which includes the participation of 85 MiLB teams, aims to celebrate diversity and honor local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities across the nation.

The Corpus Christi Raspas served as the club's original COPA persona from 2018 to 2021.

Hook, Line, & Sinker will feature Cumbias merchandise: fitted/adjustable hats, graphic t-shirts, replica jerseys, and various novelty items. Select items are available now at cchooks.com/shop.

