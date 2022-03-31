RoughRiders Reveal Los Quesos Frisco as Copa de la Diversión Identity

FRISCO, Texas - As part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" program, the Frisco RoughRiders will become "Los Quesos Frisco" for four dates during the 2022 season, beginning on Cinco de Mayo.

"Copa de la Diversión," or "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities.

"It is important to our organization and all of Minor League Baseball that we continue to embrace everyone in and around our communities through the Copa initiative," said Frisco RoughRiders President Victor Rojas. "We are excited to honor our rich and diverse Latino culture in hopes of creating a deeper connection to our community on a year-round basis."

To celebrate the rich Mexican roots in North Texas, becoming Los Quesos Frisco was a fun spin on the wonderful area of Frisco. The Mexican cheese queso fresco, or "fresh cheese", was created in southern Mexico.

The Riders will play as Los Quesos Frisco on May 5th, May 27th, July 16th and September 8th (for Hispanic Heritage Night). All four games will be sponsored by Baylor Scott & White Health.

Los Quesos Frisco also has its own line of merchandise, which is available now. Fans can also purchase merchandise online at RoughRiders.MiLBStore.com, including Los Quesos Frisco hats, t-shirts, jerseys, on-field caps and more.

The RoughRiders will begin the 2022 season with Opening Day on April 8th at Riders Field. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

