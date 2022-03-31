Homeplate Dedication Today

Oiler Park, former home of Tulsa minor league baseball teams

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Wayne McCombs) Oiler Park, former home of Tulsa minor league baseball teams(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Wayne McCombs)

For decades, the Tulsa County Fairgrounds served as the home for Tulsa professional baseball. Thanks to the work of Tulsa baseball historian Wayne McCombs and others, the location of home plate in the original baseball stadium at the Fairgrounds will be marked with a monument to preserve its history as the former Home of Tulsa Professional Baseball.

Expo Square, the Tulsa County commissioners, the Tulsa Drillers and former players will dedicate the home plate plaque at the site on Thursday, March 31 at 2:00 p.m.

"The baseball park was a Tulsa landmark for six decades," said Tulsa County Commissioner, Stan Sallee. "Baseball has a long history here, and Tulsa County is happy to be a part of this dedication."

Tulsa County Stadium was a W.P.A. project and opened on the Tulsa County Fairgrounds near 15th and Sandusky on July 11, 1934. It was home for the Tulsa Oilers of the Texas League and was the longest-serving stadium in the history of professional baseball in Tulsa. The University of Tulsa baseball team also occasionally used the stadium for home games.

Its name was changed in 1935 to Texas League Park and then again to Oiler Park in 1961. After the team moved to New Orleans in 1977, the name was changed to Driller Park when Tulsa secured the Drillers franchise to replace the Oilers.

The final game in the stadium was played in September of 1980 as the new Sutton Stadium was opened in April of 1981 just a few hundred yards east of the original stadium.

Several former players who played in the stadium will be on hand for the dedication.

The public and media members are invited to attend this ceremony. Attendees can use the Tulsa County Fairgrounds Entrance at 15th and Sandusky for access.

