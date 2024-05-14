Wind Surge Take Series Opener from Tulsa After Pierson OHL's Phenomenal Starting Performance
May 14, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Wichita Wind Surge News Release
TULSA, Okla.-The Wichita Wind Surge defeated the Tulsa Drillers 6-3 on the road at ONEOK Field in the series opener of the Tulsa portion of the Propeller Series. Pierson Ohl struck out a career-high 10 Drillers in his sixth start of the season.
Tanner Schobel lined a double to left to bring in Emmanuel Rodriguez and Kala'i Rosario to give Wichita a 2-0 lead five batters into the ballgame in the top of the first. Despite giving up a single and double in the bottom half of the frame, Ohl struck out five consecutive batters across the first two innings.
Ben Ross pulled an RBI double to left in the top of the sixth to score Alerick Soularie. Ross later touched home plate in the frame alongside Rodriguez on a two-run double through the six hole by Rosario. Soularie singled in Schobel on a base knock to right an inning later for a 6-0 Wind Surge lead heading into the seventh inning stretch.
Tulsa scored all three of their runs consecutively across the seventh and eighth innings on a solo home run by Diego Cartaya, a passed ball, and a single by the aforementioned Cartaya. Miguel Rodriguez retired all four batters he faced after entering in relief in the home half of the eighth.
Ohl improved to an even 2-2 on the season with the win, striking out a career-high 10 batters opposite four hits and a walk over six strong innings. Rodriguez earned his second save to tie for the team lead in the category.
Wichita plays in the Free MiLB Game of the Day against Tulsa at ONEOK Field on Wednesday, May 15, with a 12:00 PM first pitch. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from May 14, 2024
- Wichita Runs Past Drillers - Tulsa Drillers
- Wind Surge Take Series Opener from Tulsa After Pierson OHL's Phenomenal Starting Performance - Wichita Wind Surge
- Missions Take Opener - Corpus Christi Hooks
- San Antonio Outduels Corpus Christi in Game One Victory - San Antonio Missions
- Birds Can't Overcome Rain, Rock Hounds Tuesday - Springfield Cardinals
- Melendez Caps 4-Hit Day with Walk-Off Winner in Extras - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Riders Drop Series Opener with Amarillo on Tenth Inning Walk Off - Frisco RoughRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wichita Wind Surge Stories
- Wind Surge Take Series Opener from Tulsa After Pierson OHL's Phenomenal Starting Performance
- Wichita Takes First Series of Season over Arkansas in High-Scoring Fashion
- Slow Wind Surge Start Leads to Second Straight Loss Against Arkansas
- Wind Surge Outlasted by Travelers on Fireworks Friday
- Wichita Win Fourth Straight Behind Matthews' Double-A Pitching Debut, McCusker's Three-Run Double