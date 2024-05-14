Wind Surge Take Series Opener from Tulsa After Pierson OHL's Phenomenal Starting Performance

TULSA, Okla.-The Wichita Wind Surge defeated the Tulsa Drillers 6-3 on the road at ONEOK Field in the series opener of the Tulsa portion of the Propeller Series. Pierson Ohl struck out a career-high 10 Drillers in his sixth start of the season.

Tanner Schobel lined a double to left to bring in Emmanuel Rodriguez and Kala'i Rosario to give Wichita a 2-0 lead five batters into the ballgame in the top of the first. Despite giving up a single and double in the bottom half of the frame, Ohl struck out five consecutive batters across the first two innings.

Ben Ross pulled an RBI double to left in the top of the sixth to score Alerick Soularie. Ross later touched home plate in the frame alongside Rodriguez on a two-run double through the six hole by Rosario. Soularie singled in Schobel on a base knock to right an inning later for a 6-0 Wind Surge lead heading into the seventh inning stretch.

Tulsa scored all three of their runs consecutively across the seventh and eighth innings on a solo home run by Diego Cartaya, a passed ball, and a single by the aforementioned Cartaya. Miguel Rodriguez retired all four batters he faced after entering in relief in the home half of the eighth.

Ohl improved to an even 2-2 on the season with the win, striking out a career-high 10 batters opposite four hits and a walk over six strong innings. Rodriguez earned his second save to tie for the team lead in the category.

