Riders Drop Series Opener with Amarillo on Tenth Inning Walk Off

May 14, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were defeated by the Amarillo Sod Poodles 7-6 in 10 innings on Tuesday from HODGETOWN.

With the game tied at 5-5 in the top of the tenth inning, Frisco's (21-12) Keyber Rodriguez drove home Josh Hatcher with a two-out, RBI single to give the Riders a 6-5 lead against Mitchell Stumpo (2-0).

Robbie Ahlstrom (2-1) then allowed a two-run, walk-off double to Amarillo's (14-20) Ivan Melendez in the bottom of the tenth.

To open the scoring, Melendez blasted a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning against Frisco starter Josh Stephan.

The Riders responded in the top of the third, tying the game at 1-1 on a Rodriguez homer. Cody Freeman gave the Riders a 3-1 lead with a two-run double to left, plating Cooper Johnson and Aaron Zavala.

Amarillo used a three-run bottom of the fifth to regain the lead, scoring on an RBI double by J.J. D'Orazio and a two-run homer from Deyvison De Los Santos to make it a 4-3 game.

Abimelec Ortiz led off the sixth frame with a single before Frainyer Chavez belted a two-run homer to left field, ping ponging Frisco to a 5-4 advantage.

Melendez swatted his second homer of the game to pull Amarillo even with Frisco in the sixth inning, 5-5.

Stephan exited the game after the sixth inning, spinning 6.0 innings and allowing five runs on seven hits with four strikeouts.

Steven Jennings tossed a pair of scoreless frames for the RoughRiders, surrendering just one hit and a walk while striking out one.

Offensively, Rodriguez led the way with three hits as Freeman and Strahm each collected two hits. Rodriguez, Freeman and Chavez added two RBI, accounting for all six Riders runs.

Next, the RoughRiders continue a six-game road series with the Diamondbacks affiliated Amarillo Sod Poodles at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15th. The RoughRiders are expected to turn to RHP Ryan Garcia (1-2, 5.40) against RHP Billy Corcoran (2-0, 2.22) for the Sod Poodles.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

