Birds Can't Overcome Rain, Rock Hounds Tuesday

May 14, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (20-13) fell in the series opener 6-4 to the Midland Rock Hounds (22-12). Springfield has now lost three straight games overall and five straight games at Hammons Field.

Decisions:

W: Chase Cohen (2-1)

L: Tekoah Roby (2-2)

SV: Pedro Santos (4)

Notables:

Official attendance was 7,093. It was the largest crowd of the season thus far and the first sellout at Hammons Field.

RHP Kenyan Middleton appeared in his first game of a Major League rehab assignment. He threw six pitches before the game went into rain delay.

The game went into a two-hour and eight-minute rain delay in the top of the sixth inning.

Cardinals shortstop Jeremy Rivas had his 20-game on base streak spanned with an 0-for-4 outing.

The Cardinals struck out just 4 times.

Matt Lloyd hit his fifth home run of the season, tying him for the team lead with RJ Yeager

On Deck:

Wednesday, May 15, 6:35 PM: The Cardinals take on the Midland Rock Hounds for game two of the six-game series. It's Purina Woof Wednesday at Hammons Field. Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game, thanks to Purina.

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV.

Mike Antico trims the lead in half with a two-run knock! 4-2 Midland here in the fourth. pic.twitter.com/5VTYwWLdeB - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) May 14, 2024

