Wind Surge Stymie Travs in Series Finale

May 12, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Wichita, KS-The Wichita Wind Surge took an 11-1 decision to win the series finale over the Arkansas Travelers on Sunday afternoon. Wind Surge pitchers limited the Travs to just three hits while building a big early lead. Jimmy Joyce was making his season debut and got knocked for four runs getting saddled with the loss. Harry Ford had two of the Travs three hits with Grant Witherspoon blasting a solo home run for the other.

Moments That Mattered

* Witherspoon tied the game with a solo blast in the second inning.

* Wichita answered with three runs in the bottom of the second as they connected for three doubles in the inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* C Harry Ford: 2 -4

* RHP Reid Morgan: 1.1 IP, H, BB, 2 K

News and Notes

* The Wind Surge won the series four game to two ending a streak of four straight series wins for the Travs.

Up Next

The Travs are off Monday and then return to Dickey-Stephens Park to start a six game series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. LHP Reid VanScoter (1-1, 3.48) makes the start against RHP Mason Barnett (1-1, 4.76). It is Mad Mallards week and a Dog Day at DSP. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

