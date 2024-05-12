CC's Explosive Eighth Seals Series Split

May 12, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Two-out hitting and another strong pitching performance carried the Hooks for much of Sunday afternoon. They then sent 13 men to bat in the eighth inning, punctuating the series finale vs. Amarillo with a nine-run frame as part of a 14-6 triumph before 4,236 fans at Whataburger Field.

Each man in the Corpus Christi lineup scored on Sunday as the club achieved a new season-high for runs. The Hooks' 12 hits matched their 2024 standard.

Of the six runs tallied by Amarillo, five came home in the ninth after CC established a 14-1 bulge.

Hooks starter Michael Knorr struck out six while delivering four innings of one-run ball. Cesar Gomez , employing two double plays, earned the victory with three shutout frames.

Walker Brockhouse , who coaxed a 4-6-3 double play, faced three batters in the eighth for a scoreless Double-A debut.

Rolando Espinosa led the charge offensively with four RBIs, including a two-run home run in the eighth, as well as a two-run single that snapped a 1-1 tie in the fourth.

J.C. Correa began the scoring for the Hooks with his first long ball of the year, a second-inning salvo that landed on the berm in left field.

Pascanel Ferreras and Zach Daniels notched consecutive RBI singles in the fifth, capitalizing on walks by Tommy Sacco Jr. and Jeremy Arocho that began the frame.

Arocho reached base five times by going 2-for-2 with two runs scored, an RBI, stolen base, and three walks.

All of Corpus Christi's first five runs came with two outs.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.