Errors, Cartaya Give Drillers Series Finale Win

May 12, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







MIDLAND, TX - The Tulsa Drillers rebounded in a big way in their final game against the Midland RockHounds on Sunday afternoon. After almost falling victim to a perfect game less than 24 hours prior, the Drillers offense scored nine runs in the series finale, aided by three Midland errors. Diego Cartaya also helped Tulsa's cause in a big way by earning three hits and driving in three runs in the Drillers 9-6 win at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

With the win, the Drillers finished the six-game series with a 2-4 mark, bringing their road record back above .500 at 8-7.

The Midland's bats stayed hot early as Daniel Susac gave the RockHounds a 1-0 lead with an RBI single.

The Drillers broke out of their slump by scoring three runs in the second inning. Two singles set the stage for Cartaya, who gave Tulsa the lead with a three-run homer. It was his first home run since April 18.

Denzel Clark brought the score to 3-2 with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second.

A double steal in the third inning helped set the RockHounds up to score their third run as a groundout scored Cooper Bowman from third base to tie the game at 3-3.

After Tulsa completed its own double steal, two errors scored two runs to put the Drillers back in front.

They scored their final four runs in the seventh inning. Midland's third error of the game allowed the inning's first two runs to score. Alex Freeland and Taylor Young drove in two more with a single and sacrifice fly, putting Tulsa up 9-3.

Midland refused to go down easy in the final two innings. After scoring their fourth run in the eighth inning, the RockHounds scored two more runs before an out was recorded in the ninth to make the score 9-6. Tulsa manager Scott Hennessey was forced to turn to Sauryn Lao to record the final three outs, as he struck out two and recorded his second save of the season.

INSIDE THE GAME

*The offensive performance helped give Tulsa starting pitcher Justin Wrobleski his second win. The Los Angeles Dodgers #15 ranked prospect completed five innings and was charged with three runs and struck out six.

*Besides the home run, Cartaya earned two other hits to finished 3-for-4 on the afternoon.

*Yeiner Fernandez increased his on-base streak to 22 straight games by earning two walks. His streak is currently the longest active streak in the Texas League.

*Lao's save made him 2-for-2 in save opportunities this season. He has not allowed a run in his last eight appearances over 11.0 innings and lowered his ERA to 2.45.

*Four of Tulsa's nine runs were unearned.

*Cartaya's home run increased the Drillers total to 37 this season, the most in Double A.

*Ryan Sublette spun two scoreless innings and struck out four of the seven batters he faced.

*Tulsa matched its season high with three stolen bases.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers will return to ONEOK Field and resume the Coors Light Propeller Series against the Wichita Wind Surge on Tuesday, May 14. Game one is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

WCH - RHP Pierson Ohl (1-2, 4.35 ERA)

TUL - RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (1-2, 7.11 ERA)

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.