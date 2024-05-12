Big Innings, Miscues Sink Cards in 11-5 Loss

May 12, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, AR - The Springfield Cardinals (20-12) made a season-high three errors and surrendered 11 unearned runs on Sunday afternoon in an 11-5 loss to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (16-15) at Arvest Ballpark in the series finale. The Cardinals conclude their two-city road trip 6-5.

Decisions:

W: Anthony Simonelli (3-0)

L: Tink Hence (3-2)

Notables:

The Cardinals have lost consecutive road games for the first time this season.

The Naturals scored 8 runs in the bottom of the 4th inning, the most the Cardinals have allowed in an inning this year.

Big innings hurt the Cardinals in Springdale this week, as they allowed the Naturals to score 5 or more times in three separate innings. The Cardinals lost all three games in which that occurred.

The Cardinals outhit the Naturals 12-9, the Birds' first double-digit hit game since Friday, May 3 in game one of a doubleheader against the Drillers in Tulsa.

Nathan Church went 3-for-4 with an RBI for the Cardinals finishing a home run short of the cycle, his 9th multi-hit game this season.

Ramon Mendoza went 2-for-2 with a double, 2 RBIs and two runs scored in his first game with Springfield since April 24.

With a base hit in the 3rd inning, Cardinals catcher Jimmy Crooks finished the series with 7 hits.

On Deck:

Tuesday, May 14: SPR RHP Tekoah Roby (2-1, 5.97) vs MID RHP Blake Beers (2-2, 6.00) at Hammons Field

Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday, Educational Day Pregame Program

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app, and MiLB.TV

