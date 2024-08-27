Wind Surge Round Out on All Fronts in Series Opening Win Over Cardinals

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge got out in front early in a 4-3 victory over the Springfield Cardinals at Riverfront Stadium. All four of Wichita's runs came in the first four innings, providing a big enough hole to hold off the Cardinals in the series opener.

Alex Isola singled up the middle in his first at-bat back at Riverfront and moved up to second on a five-pitch walk by Aaron Sabato. Both men scored on a double that carried off the left field wall by Andrew Cossetti for an early 2-0 Wind Surge lead in the bottom of the first.

There Goes Cossetti, Swinging That Lumber!

Andrew Cossetti floats a two-out, two-run double off the left field wall.

Jorel Ortega yanked a bouncer off an infielder's glove out to shallow left field three innings later to give Wichita another run. Two pitches later, Ortega scored on an RBI double placed a little bit deeper out to left from Tanner Schobel to push Wichita out in front 4-0.

Springfield strung together three straight runs in the seventh and eighth innings. R.J. Yeager smoked a solo shot, his 13th of the season, deep out to left-center in the seventh. Then Matt Lloyd pulled a two-out, two-run double of his own to right field in the top of the eighth.

Pierson Ohl set down the side on eight pitches in the ninth to give the Wind Surge a series-opening 4-3 win over the Cardinals. Travis Adams picks up the win over five innings of three-hit baseball with two walks and three strikeouts to improve to 5-7 on the season. Ohl picks up his first save with Wichita after throwing for the final four innings and giving up three earned runs on five hits with a pair of punchouts.

The Wind Surge continue their series with the Springfield Cardinals tomorrow, Wednesday, August 28, at 7:05 PM, at Riverfront Stadium on Wine-tastic Wednesday. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

