Riders Hold Naturals to Two Hits, Earn 6-1 Win in Series Opener

August 27, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 6-1 on Tuesday evening from Arvest Ballpark.

Frisco (29-23, 73-48) opened the scoring against Northwest Arkansas (25-26, 60-60) starter Cruz Noriega (6-3) when Abimelec Ortiz clubbed his 12th homer of the season, a solo shot to right center to give the Riders a 1-1 lead in the top of the second.

In the home half of the second inning, Luca Tresh evened the game with a solo homer to left against Ben Anderson (6-7).

The RoughRiders regained the lead with two runs in the top of the fifth. Daniel Mateo doubled, driving in Aaron Zavala to break the tie. Alejandro Osuna pushed Mateo across the plate with an RBI single, giving the Riders a 3-1 advantage.

Anderson finished after 5.0 innings, allowing just one run on one hit and three walks while fanning five.

Larson Kindreich and Andy Rodriguez combined to allow just one hit across 3.0 scoreless innings.

In the top of the eighth inning, Cody Freeman padded the Riders lead with an RBI single that plated Maximo Acosta to push the Frisco lead to 4-1.

In the top of the ninth, Acosta gave the RoughRiders some breathing room with a two-run double that brought Cooper Johnson and Mateo across home to make it a 6-1 game.

Skylar Hales took the mound in the bottom of the ninth inning, striking out two of the three batters he faced to seal the win for Frisco.

Offensively, the Riders collected nine hits as the top three in the order in Osuna, Acosta and Freeman each snagged two hit nights.

The RoughRiders continue a six-game set on the road against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, August 27th. The Riders will turn to RHP Winston Santos (3-3, 5.23) against RHP William Fleming (4-4, 6.85) for the Naturals.

