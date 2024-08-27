Dombroski & Ullola Tame Tulsa

CORPUS CHRISTI - Trey Dombroski and Miguel Ullola teamed to permit three hits Tuesday night as the Hooks opened their series against the Drillers with a 6-1 triumph at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi has won three of its last four games.

Dombroski held Tulsa to two hits and two walks over five shutout innings for his first Double-A win. The 6-5 lefty struck out a Double-A best seven batters among his 71 pitches.

Logan Cerny notched two hits on the day, beginning with a two-out single that started a rally in the second. Following a Pascanel Ferreras base hit, Yamal Encarnacion whipped a double down the left-field line to make it a 1-0 ballgame.

The Hooks set the edge at three in the fifth thanks to a two-out, two-run double by Luis Baez, making his Double-A debut, as he cashed in walks by Austin Deming and Brice Matthews.

Cerny's first triple of the year came in the sixth and scored Colin Barber, who notched a single to begin the inning. Encarnacion made it a two-run frame thanks to a sac fly to center.

Zach Cole manufactured the final Hooks run in the seventh. After Cole drew a lead-off walk, he stole second and then third before coming home on an errant pickoff attempt.

Ullola penned his first Double-A save by stranding four and striking out five over the final four frames. The lone hit against him was of the infield variety.

