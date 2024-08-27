Arkansas Pops Amarillo in Series Opener

Amarillo, TX - Jared Oliva hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the third inning and the Arkansas Travelers rolled to a 7-3 series opening win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Tuesday night. Three Travs relievers; Peyton Alford (2 IP), Luis Curvelo (IP) and Garrett Davila (IP) combined for four no-hit innings to close out the game. Logan Evans earned his ninth win of the season and first in more than two months by striking out six over five innings. The offense scored in five different innings and was efficient, scoring the seven runs on only nine hits. Oliva was joined by Ben Williamson with a multi-hit game.

Moments That Mattered

* Oliva hit a 3-1 fastball out to left field putting the Travs on top in the fourth as they took advantage of an error that had put one of the two runners on base.

* Amarillo closed within a run in the fifth but the Travs had an immediate answer as Alberto Rodriguez opened the sixth with a double and came home two batters later on an RBI hit by Ben Ramirez.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Jared Oliva: 2-4, 2 runs, HR, 3 RBI

* RHP Logan Evans: Win, 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, BB, 6 K

* LHP Peyton Alford: 2 IP, BB, 4 K

News and Notes

* Oliva extended his hitting streak to nine.

* Victor Labrada homered for the third time in the past four games.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday night with LHP Brandyn Garcia (0-2, 2.27) making the start against LHP Spencer Giesting (3-6, 5.28). First pitch is at 6:35 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

