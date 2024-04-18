Wind Surge Partner with VetTix

April 18, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge is proud to partner with VetTix sponsored by Davis-Moore Automotive Group this season!

Vet Tix provides tickets to events that reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build life-long memories, and encourage service members and veterans to stay engaged with local communities and American life.

In partnership with VetTix and the Davis-Moore Automotive Group, The Wichita Wind Surge will distribute up to 75 tickets for every Sunday Game. Tickets will be distributed to all branches of currently serving military and veterans, including immediate family of troops KIA. The allocation will also include more than 38,000 local military and veterans who have already joined the organization. Thank you again for your support from Davis-Moore Automotive Group on this amazing partnership with VetTix and the Wichita Wind Surge.

The Wind Surge host Tulsa at Riverfront Stadium, taking on Tulsa tonight through Sunday. The series finale is on Sunday at 1:05 PM.

