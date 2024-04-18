Five-Run Eighth Sinks Cards in Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (4-8) scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Springfield Cardinals (10-2) saw a two-run lead disappear in a 6-3 loss on Thursday night at Hodgetown. The Cards have dropped two of the first three games of their six-game series in Amarillo this week.

Decisions:

W: Stumpo (1-0)

L: Marrero (0-1)

Notables:

Chandler Redmond registered his second multi-hit game of the season and extended his season-opnening on-base streak to nine games.

A ninth-inning single for Noah Mendlinger extended his hitting streak to six games.

Springfield starter Tink Hence fired a career-high 5.1 IP, allowing just one run on four hits with six strikeouts. The right-hander has allowed just two runs in 15.1 IP with 17 K so far this season.

The Cards' pitching staff racked up 12 strikeouts, most in a game so far this season.

The Cardinals left 11 men on base and went just 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

The Sod Poodles' five-run 8th inning was the most scored in one inning against Springfield this season. It also represented the Cardinals' second blown save of the year.

Jimmy Crooks left the game for Springfield in the top of the sixth.

On Deck:

Friday, April 19 at Amarillo: SPR RHP Tekoah Roby (1-0, 6.30) vs AMA RHP Yilber Diaz (0-2, 5.79)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.com, Springfield Cardinals.com and MiLB.TV

