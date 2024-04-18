Wichita Walks off Tulsa to Snap Nine Game Losing Skid

April 18, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan.-Ben Ross floated a single to center field to secure a 7-6 walk-off win for the Wichita Wind Surge in the bottom of the 10th inning over the Tulsa Drillers. For Wichita, they win their first game in 12 days and end a franchise-record nine-game losing streak.

After falling to an initial 4-0 Tulsa deficit on a two-run home run, RBI single, and sacrifice fly, The Wind Surge loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth inning. Noah Cardenas singled up the middle to bring in Tanner Schobel and Andrew Cossetti. Cardenas later moved to second base after a Drillers throwing error. Two batters later, Jake Rucker grounded a double that hugged the third base line to score Cardenas and Kala'i Rosario, who stood 90 feet away on third base.

Wichita improved their lead to a 6-4 advantage by adding a run each in the fifth and sixth innings on an infield single by Carson McCusker in the bottom half of the fifth and a bases-loaded double play from Schobel in the sixth.

The Drillers scored two runs when they were down to their last outs in the top of the ninth to tie the game, and the Wind Surge didn't respond in the last of the frame to head to extra innings for the second consecutive night.

Taylor Floyd struck out a pair of Drillers in the Tulsa tenth on a night when Wind Surge pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts, a whole 10 more than the previous game. Cardenas walked to open the bottom of the tenth, and although he was retired a batter later on a force out, pinch runner Alerick Soularie reached third base. Ross proceeded to end the game as the following batter with his long single to center field to score Soularie.

