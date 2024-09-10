Wind Surge Lose Series Opener against Drillers

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge narrowly dropped a 5-4 series opener to the Tulsa Drillers at Riverfront Stadium. Minnesota's top prospect, Walker Jenkins, made his Double-A debut as the leadoff-hitting centerfielder in the final Tuesday game of the season.

Bubba Alleyne left the yard out to left field on the first pitch he saw in the top of the third for a 1-0 Drillers lead. Ben Ross responded with an opposite-field run-scoring single to right field in the home half of that frame.

A second Tulsa run came across on an infield error to start the fourth, and another equalizer followed after Jorel Ortega grounded a base hit up the middle to score Andrew Cossetti from second base.

Ross doubled home Kyler Fedko in the bottom of the sixth to put Wichita ahead 3-2, later finishing the night 3-for-4 out of the nine spot in the lineup.

Jose Ramos tied the team lead with his 17th homer of the year, a two-run shot, out to the scoreboard in left-center to bring the Drillers ahead in the top of the eighth. Donovan Casey provided another insurance run on an infield single to second where Brendon Davis touched the plate.

Kala'i Rosario lifted a solo blast, number seven on the season, to the berm in center with the Wind Surge down to their final out in the bottom of the ninth, though a pop-out ended the game in a loss by a one-run margin at 5-4.

Regi Grace took the loss and is now 1-4 on the season after surrendering three earned runs on two hits and two walks with one strikeout in relief.

