Riders Fall Short against Sod Poodles, Drop Series Opener 5-1

September 10, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were defeated by the Amarillo Sod Poodles 5-1 on Tuesday evening from HODGETOWN.

Amarillo (27-36, 57-75) opened the scoring against Frisco (36-28, 80-53) starter Nick Krauth (8-7) in the top of the third inning. After sitting down the first seven batters he faced, the righty issued a walk to Kristian Robinson who later scored on an RBI single from Gavin Conticello.

Krauth finished after 2.2 innings, allowing one run on just one hit and three walks while fanning three. Bryan Chi entered with the bases loaded in the third, getting the Riders out of the jam with a groundout to second.

In the home half of the sixth inning, Gino Groover and Ivan Melendez added solo homers to push the Amarillo advantage to 3-0. Chi finished after 3.1 innings, surrendering two runs on three hits and a walk with a pair of strikeouts.

Sebastian Walcott, making his Double-A debut, delivered a double to left to collect his first career hit for the Riders in the top of the fifth. The 18-year-old became the youngest player in franchise history to appear in a game for Frisco.

Frisco found the run column in the top of the seventh where Cooper Johnson belted his 13th homer of the season, cutting the deficit to 3-1.

Seth Clark turned in a scoreless seventh inning before handing the ball to Ricky DeVito. The right-hander surrendered two runs (one earned) on one hit, allowing the Sod Poodles to push their advantage to 5-1.

Johnson paced Frisco with three hits, falling a triple shy of the cycle. For the second consecutive game the Riders outhit their opponent, but lost.

The RoughRiders continue a six-game road series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate) at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11th. The Riders are expected to turn to RHP Winston Santos (4-3, 5.27) against LHP Lyle Lin (3-5, 4.36) for the Sod Poodles.

