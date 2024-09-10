Fleury & Mancini Shine, Bats Silent in Series Opener

September 10, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Despite strong performances from right-handed pitchers Jose Fleury and Joey Mancini, the RockHounds picked up a 3-0 win over the Hooks Tuesday night at Whataburger Field.

After facing eight hitters in a 34-pitch first inning, Fleury rebounded by retiring 10 of 12 pave the way for Mancini's entrance in the fifth.

Fleury struck out five on the evening, and now sports a 2.08 ERA over his last six assignments.

All three of the Midland runs came via the home run. Brennan Milone clubbed a two-run shot in the first with Jeremy Eierman going deep in the ninth.

The Eierman round-tripper was the only blemish for Mancini, who struck out a season-best eight batters over five innings. The Boston College product held the Hounds to two hits and one walk while throwing 50 of 73 pitches for strikes.

Dating to June 30, Mancini stands 5-2 with a 1.55 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and .196 opponent batting average thru 12 games, six starts.

Narbe Cruz made his Double-A debut for Corpus Christi, going 1-for-3 while playing second base. The other Hooks hits, both singles, came courtesy of Austin Deming and Miguel Palma.

