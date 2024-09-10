Drillers Begin Final Series in Wichita with Win

September 10, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita, KS - The Tulsa Drillers and the Wichita Wind Suge have been eliminated from playoff contention, but there is still something to play for in the final six-game series of the 2024 regular season. Tulsa entered the series with a two-game advantage in the Coors Light Propeller Series and needed a minimum of two wins to clinch its third straight Propeller Trophy.

The Drillers moved one step closer in Tuesday's series opener. Trailing 3-2 in the eighth inning, Tulsa scored three runs on a two-run homer from Jose Ramos and a big insurance run on an RBI single from Donovan Casey to earn a 5-4 comeback win at Riverfront Stadium.

Each team brought a run across in the third inning that began with Tulsa taking the first lead on Bubba Alleyne's fifth home run.

In the bottom half, Wichita had Jorel Ortega in scoring position after a hit batter and a passed ball. He scored on Ben Ross' single, which tied the game at 1-1.

The Drillers drew two walks to begin the fourth inning, and a A wild pitch advanced both runners. A fielding error on a groundball to third baseman Ortega put Tulsa back in front 2-1.

The Wind Surge also benefited from two walks, followed by a single from Ortega to tie the game at 2-2.

Wichita gained its only lead of the night in the sixth inning when Ross drove in the Wind Suge's third run with a double.

Tulsa's comeback occurred in the eighth inning. Griffin Lockwood-Powell began the frame with a walk, and Ramos put Tulsa back in front with his two-run blast. Brendon Davis followed with a walk, and after he stole second, Casey singled to score Davis to put Tulsa ahead 5-3.

Casey's RBI single proved crucial in the win. With two outs in the ninth, Kala'i Rosario hit a solo home run to make the score 5-4. The game ended three pitches later when Tulsa reliever Juan Morillo induced a flyout to end the game.

INSIDE THE GAME

*The win was the Drillers 32nd comeback win of the season.

*Appearing in his 25th game, Tulsa starting pitcher Orlando Ortiz-Mayr did not earn a decision in 5.2 innings pitched. He allowed three runs on five hits and three walks, with two runs being earned. Only one of the runners who scored reached base on a hit.

*Ramos' homer was his 17th of the season, which leads all active Tulsa hitters and tied him with Dalton Rushing for the most on the Drillers in 2024.

*Tulsa stole three bases in the win.

*Ben Harris received his fourth win and was not charged with a run in 1.1 innings pitched in relief of Ortiz-Mayr.

*Taylor Young stole his Texas League leading 45th base in the first inning. He needs one stolen base to join Wayne Tolleson (1980) and Eric Young Jr. (2008) for seventh on the Drillers all-time season list.

*Morillo earned his first save of the season as he pitched the eighth and ninth innings and allowed one run.

*The Drillers now need to win either the final game on Sunday or any other two games to claim the Propeller Trophy for the third straight season.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers will continue their series with the Wind Surge on Wednesday night at Riverfront Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

Tulsa - RHP Jared Karros (2-1, 2.92 ERA)

Wichita - LHP Christian MacLeod (1-1, 2.86 ERA)

