Wind Surge June & July Promotions Announced

The Wichita Wind Surge announced their promotions schedule for all remaining home games in June and July. Along with special theme nights, the Wind Surge offer promotions for every Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday home games that remain the same throughout the season.

Wednesdays are Wind Surge Wednesdays, presented by Dillons where fans receive half price berm tickets to the game when they present their Dillons receipt showing a donation to Dillons Zero Hunger Zero Waste program at the Wind Surge Box Office.

Thursdays are Thirsty Thursdays, presented by Corona where fans can enjoy half price 16 oz. cans of Modelo, Corona, Corona Premier, Truly, Blue Moon or Shock Top presented by Corona. Fans can also enjoy half-price regular fountain sodas.

Saturdays are ICT Nights where we celebrate everything ICT at the ballpark!

Sundays is Kids Run the Bases, where kids 3-12 are invited to run the bases after the game. Members of the Wind Surge Kids Club are first in line when they show their Kids Club badge.

Tickets for all Wind Surge home games are now on sale at windsurge.com, including socially distanced pod seating in Section 3 for all games.

Check out what else we have in store at Riverfront for theme nights, promotions, and giveaways listed below.

Note: Gates will open 90 minutes before game time unless otherwise noted.

June 15th-June 20th vs. Springfield Cardinals

Wednesday, June 16th - Gates open at 5:30pm/First Pitch at 7:05pm

Wind Surge Wednesdays, presented by Dillons

Thursday, June 17th - Gates open at 5:30pm/First Pitch at 7:05pm

Thirsty Thursdays, presented by Corona

Friday, June 18th - Gates open at 5:30 pm / First Pitch at 7:05 pm

Post-Game Fireworks

After the conclusion of the games, fans can enjoy a spectacular fireworks show right from their own seats! The show usually begins around 10 minutes after the game is completed.

Saturday, June 19th - Gates open at 4:30pm/First Pitch at 6:05pm

ICT Night

Sunday, June 20th - Gates open at 11:30 pm / First Pitch at 1:05pm

Father's Day

Join the Wichita Wind Surge as we celebrate Father's Day with a special afternoon at the ballpark on Sunday! Before the game, enjoy a pre-game Father/Child Catch on the Field from 11:30 am - 12:00 pm. Those participating can enter the field from Section 1.

Post-game Kids Run the Bases

July 6th-July 11th vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals

Wednesday, July 7th - Gates open at 5:30 pm / First Pitch at 7:05 pm

Wind Surge Wednesdays, presented by Dillons

Thursday, July 8th - Gates open at 5:30 pm / First Pitch at 7:05 pm

Thirsty Thursday, presented by Corona

Friday, July 9th - Gates open at 5:30 pm / First Pitch at 7:05 pm

Healthcare Heroes Night

Saturday, July 10th - Gates open at 5:30 pm / First Pitch at 7:05 pm

Faith & Family Night, presented by Chick-fil-A

ICT Night

Sunday, July 11th - Gates open at 11:30 am / First Pitch at 1:05 pm

Kids Club Game, presented by Quantum Credit Union

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

July 13th-July 18th vs. Tulsa Drillers

Wednesday, July 14th - Gates open at 10:30am / First Pitch at 12:05 pm

Summer Camp Day

Wind Surge Wednesdays, presented by Dillons

Thursday, July 15th - Gates open at 5:30 pm / First Pitch at 7:05 pm

Thirsty Thursday, presented by Corona

Topps Card Set giveaway, presented by Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation

Friday, July 16th - Gates open at 5:30 pm / First Pitch at 7:05 pm

Aerospace Night

Post-Game Fireworks

Saturday, July 17th - Gates open at 4:30 pm / First pitch at 6:05 pm

Cancer Awareness Night presented by Central Care Cancer Center & McPherson College

Sunday, July 18th - Gates open at 11:30 am / First Pitch at 1:05 pm

Kids Club Game, presented by Quantum Credit Union

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

Per MLB policy, masks are recommended but not required for fans at Riverfront Stadium this season. To see the Wind Surge full safety policies, including the cashless and clear bag information please visit: Riverfront Stadium Safety | Wind Surge (milb.com)

