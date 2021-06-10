Wind Surge June & July Promotions Announced
June 10, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release
The Wichita Wind Surge announced their promotions schedule for all remaining home games in June and July. Along with special theme nights, the Wind Surge offer promotions for every Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday home games that remain the same throughout the season.
Wednesdays are Wind Surge Wednesdays, presented by Dillons where fans receive half price berm tickets to the game when they present their Dillons receipt showing a donation to Dillons Zero Hunger Zero Waste program at the Wind Surge Box Office.
Thursdays are Thirsty Thursdays, presented by Corona where fans can enjoy half price 16 oz. cans of Modelo, Corona, Corona Premier, Truly, Blue Moon or Shock Top presented by Corona. Fans can also enjoy half-price regular fountain sodas.
Saturdays are ICT Nights where we celebrate everything ICT at the ballpark!
Sundays is Kids Run the Bases, where kids 3-12 are invited to run the bases after the game. Members of the Wind Surge Kids Club are first in line when they show their Kids Club badge.
Tickets for all Wind Surge home games are now on sale at windsurge.com, including socially distanced pod seating in Section 3 for all games.
Check out what else we have in store at Riverfront for theme nights, promotions, and giveaways listed below.
Note: Gates will open 90 minutes before game time unless otherwise noted.
June 15th-June 20th vs. Springfield Cardinals
Wednesday, June 16th - Gates open at 5:30pm/First Pitch at 7:05pm
Wind Surge Wednesdays, presented by Dillons
Thursday, June 17th - Gates open at 5:30pm/First Pitch at 7:05pm
Thirsty Thursdays, presented by Corona
Friday, June 18th - Gates open at 5:30 pm / First Pitch at 7:05 pm
Post-Game Fireworks
After the conclusion of the games, fans can enjoy a spectacular fireworks show right from their own seats! The show usually begins around 10 minutes after the game is completed.
Saturday, June 19th - Gates open at 4:30pm/First Pitch at 6:05pm
ICT Night
Sunday, June 20th - Gates open at 11:30 pm / First Pitch at 1:05pm
Father's Day
Join the Wichita Wind Surge as we celebrate Father's Day with a special afternoon at the ballpark on Sunday! Before the game, enjoy a pre-game Father/Child Catch on the Field from 11:30 am - 12:00 pm. Those participating can enter the field from Section 1.
Post-game Kids Run the Bases
July 6th-July 11th vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals
Wednesday, July 7th - Gates open at 5:30 pm / First Pitch at 7:05 pm
Wind Surge Wednesdays, presented by Dillons
Thursday, July 8th - Gates open at 5:30 pm / First Pitch at 7:05 pm
Thirsty Thursday, presented by Corona
Friday, July 9th - Gates open at 5:30 pm / First Pitch at 7:05 pm
Healthcare Heroes Night
Saturday, July 10th - Gates open at 5:30 pm / First Pitch at 7:05 pm
Faith & Family Night, presented by Chick-fil-A
ICT Night
Sunday, July 11th - Gates open at 11:30 am / First Pitch at 1:05 pm
Kids Club Game, presented by Quantum Credit Union
Post-Game Kids Run the Bases
July 13th-July 18th vs. Tulsa Drillers
Click Here to Purchase Tickets
Wednesday, July 14th - Gates open at 10:30am / First Pitch at 12:05 pm
Summer Camp Day
Wind Surge Wednesdays, presented by Dillons
Thursday, July 15th - Gates open at 5:30 pm / First Pitch at 7:05 pm
Thirsty Thursday, presented by Corona
Topps Card Set giveaway, presented by Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation
Friday, July 16th - Gates open at 5:30 pm / First Pitch at 7:05 pm
Aerospace Night
Post-Game Fireworks
Saturday, July 17th - Gates open at 4:30 pm / First pitch at 6:05 pm
Cancer Awareness Night presented by Central Care Cancer Center & McPherson College
Sunday, July 18th - Gates open at 11:30 am / First Pitch at 1:05 pm
Kids Club Game, presented by Quantum Credit Union
Post-Game Kids Run the Bases
Per MLB policy, masks are recommended but not required for fans at Riverfront Stadium this season. To see the Wind Surge full safety policies, including the cashless and clear bag information please visit: Riverfront Stadium Safety | Wind Surge (milb.com)
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...
Double-A Central League Stories from June 10, 2021
- Wind Surge June & July Promotions Announced - Wichita Wind Surge
- 12th Multi-Homer Game of Season Pushes Road Win Streak to Five - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Amarillo Routs CC with Pair of Big InningsÃÂ - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Amarillo Devours Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits in 19-4 Landslide Win - 6.9 Postgame Notes - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Riders Fall in Second Game with Northwest Arkansas - Frisco RoughRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.