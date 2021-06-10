Costes Ninth-Inning Clout Lifts CC

AMARILLO - Marty Costes clubbed a two-run home run in the ninth inning Thursday night as Corpus Christi upended the Sod Poodles, 6-5, in front of 5,334 fans at Hodgetown.

The Hooks (15-17) have won seven of nine from Amarillo this season.

J.J. Matijevic handed CC a lead with a two-run homer to left in the first off Ryan Weiss. Matijevic, who now owns a 10-game hit streak, ranks third in the Double-A Central with 24 RBIs, and his eight home runs are tied for fourth.

The Sod Poodles (14-19) managed three runs in first, but Joe Record responded by blanking Amarillo over the next three frames.

With two away in the fifth, Norel González sent a two-run double to the gap in left-center for a 4-3 Hooks edge. González is hitting .448 with four doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs on the nine-game road trip.

Amarillo equalized in the fifth, sending six men to bat against J.P. France.

Thanks to Costes' game-winner, France (3-2) earned the victory by retiring 10 of the final 12 men he faced.

Jon Olzcak picked up his third save in as many outings by withstanding an Alek Thomas solo home run in the ninth. Olczak struck out Stone Garrett, who represented the tying run, to end the ballgame.

Lefty Jonathan Bermudez (2-2, 3.70) is slated to toe the slab Friday night. Matt Tabor (0-0, 9.00) is scheduled to pitch for Amarillo.

