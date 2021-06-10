Missing the Equalizer; Missions Win, 5-4

In the span of the game's first four batters, the San Antonio Missions put an end to Chase Cohen's 16-inning scoreless streak. The RockHounds' right-hander would allow only the single run over four innings, but it would, ultimately, be the difference as the Missions edged the 'Hounds, 5-4, Thursday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium in the Alamo City.

San Antonio pushed the lead to 3-0 against reliever Nick Highberger in the fifth on a two-run single by Kyle Overstreet. From there, the RockHounds rallied back three times to draw with one run but could not get the equalizer.

Marty Bechina's two-run single in the sixth cut the lead to 3-2 ... Devin Foyle's infield RBI single in the seventh made the score 5-4 ... and (after an unearned run in the last of the eighth pushed the Missions' lead to 5-3) Jeremy Eierman ripped a solo home run leading off the top of the ninth.

Nick Allen went 3-for-5 to lead the 'Hounds ... Logan Davidson (see "Kibbles & Bits," below) continued his hot streak, going 2-for-5 ... and Eierman's home run (his third of the season) was part of a 2-for-5 night at the dish.

Despite taking the loss, Cohen allowed just one run over four innings and maintains a sub-two ERA (1.93).

The Missions (17-16) now lead the (six-game) series, 2-1, while the RockHounds fall to 18-15. Division-leading Frisco was a 10-3 winner (over NW Arkansas) at home, so the RoughRiders regain a game-and-a-half lead over the RockHounds with San Antonio two-and-a-half back in the AA Central South Division race.

Kibbles & Bits

Logan Davison (2-for-5) ran his current hit streak to nine games, one in which he is hitting .389 (14-for-36). Since snapping an 0-for-22 stretch, he is hitting .375 (18-for-48) in his last 13 games. While his season average stands at .226, Logan leads the club with 21 RBI (Devin Foyle now has 20 for the 'Hounds).

Next Game

Friday, June 11 vs. San Antonio Missions

Nelson Wolff Stadium San Antonio, Texas

First pitch 7:05 p.m.

Fourth of a six-game series and 12-game road trip

Probable Starters

SA: Osvaldo Hernandez (LH, 1-2, 6.08)

RH: Jared Koenig (LH, 2-0, 0.98)

Next at Rocky Town

USA Softball is at Momentum Bank Ballpark tonight and tomorrow (Friday & Saturday, June 11 & 12). The Women's National Team will play a double-header each day at 5:30 with gates opening at 4:00. Tickets are available at the box office and online at midlandrockhounds.org.

The RockHounds return home Tuesday (June 22) to host the Wichita Wind Surge (AA affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) in a six-game homestand, June 22-27 at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

