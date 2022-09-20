Wind Surge Insider

September 20, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







Recap:

9.13-9.18 - The Surge won the last regular season series on the road against the Midland Rockhounds, Double-A affiliate of the Oakland A's.

9.13 - The Wind Surge clinched a spot in the Texas League Divisional Series.

9.13 - Members of the Wind Surge Front Office Staff gave a tour to local high school students with a Q and A session.

9.15 - Members of the Wind Surge front office staff volunteered to distribute food at the Urban League of Kansas.

9.15 - The Wind Surge Front Office hosted its first-ever Wind Surge Awards. Members of the full-time staff were recognized and presented with awards for their achievements during the 2022 season.

9.17 - Members of the community and the Wind Surge staff worked together to continue the effort to keep the banks of the Arkansas River clean.

Upcoming Events & Promotions:

9.20 - The Wind Surge will host the Tulsa Drillers for the first game of the Texas League Divisional Playoffs!

9.24 - Windy and the Surge Mobile will be participating in the Valley Center parade.

9.24 - Wind Surge full-time staff will host part-time staff at the ballpark as a thank you for their part in providing a great experience to our fans during the 2022 season.

9.27 - Possible Playoff game at Riverfront Stadium against the winner of the Texas League South Divisional Series.

10.1 - Participants are welcome to join the Wind Surge and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas and stride their way to better health during the Stadium Striders session. Remember, 3 laps around the ballpark is a mile!

10.1 - Members of the Wind Surge Front Office will be tabling at Woofstock.

Video Highlights: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucNuiTV4BV4

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.