Playoffs Include Watch Party, Thirsty Thursday & Fireworks

The Tulsa Drillers clinched their spot in the 2022 playoffs nearly three months ago, and on Tuesday night in Wichita, they will finally begin their quest for the franchise's fifth Texas League Championship.

The Drillers will face the Wind Surge in the best-of-three North Division Playoff Series, with the winner advancing to the league championship series to face either Frisco or San Antonio. After Tuesday's opener at Wichita's Riverfront Stadium, the two teams will travel to Tulsa for game 2 and, if necessary, game 3.

Game 2 will be played at ONEOK Field on Thursday, September 22 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. If the two teams split the first two games, the series-deciding game 3 would take place at ONEOK Field on Friday, September 23 with the starting time again scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

For the two home playoff games, the promotions schedule will feature a Thirsty Thursday for game 2 and Friday Night Fireworks for game 3.

The Drillers will host an official watch party for Tuesday's game one at Elgin Park, across the street from ONEOK Field. The broadcast feed from Wichita will be shown live in Elgin Park with fans encouraged to wear Drillers gear for the party.

The complete series schedule and promotional descriptions are below.

The Drillers won the season series with Wichita by winning 14 of the 24 regular season meetings between the teams and claimed the Coors Light Propeller Series trophy for the first time.

This season marks the fourth time in five seasons under manager Scott Hennessey that the Drillers have qualified for post-season play. In the three previous seasons, Tulsa compiled a 16-12 playoff record, winning the 2018 Texas League Championship.

Tickets for games 2 and 3 are now on sale and can be purchased.

2022 TEXAS LEAGUE NORTH DIVISION PLAYOFF SERIES

Tuesday, September 20

Game 1 at Wichita (7:05 p.m.)

OFFICIAL WATCH PARTY AT ELGIN PARK

Join us and other Drillers fans at Elgin Park to watch the action from Game 1 in Wichita! The game will be shown live on several different screens. Everyone attending is encouraged to wear Drillers attire, and we will be giving fans that do chances to win several great prizes, including authentic autographed baseballs as well as other unique items.

During the game, pitchers of Elgin Park beers will be on sale for just $10 each.

Elgin Park is located on Elgin Avenue, just across the street from ONEOK Field.

Come help cheer the Drillers to a Game 1 victory! The action will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 22 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

Game 2 vs. Wichita at ONEOK Field

THIRSTY THURSDAY

Come out to ONEOK Field and enjoy a playoff edition of Thirsty Thursday with the biggest selection of discounts of the year! Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Coors Light and Miller Lite will all be on sale for just $2 per serving in the left and right field concourses. Bud Light Seltzers, Corona Seltzers, White Claws and Karbach Ranch Waters will be on sale for only $3 each. Karbach Love Street and Jukebock, Blue Moon, and Hop & Sting's Hop to Be Square, Aluminum Cowboy and Weisser Time will all be on sale for just $4 per serving. Soft drinks will also be available for just $2 per serving at the main concessions stands.

Thirsty Thursday is brought to you by NewsChannel 8 and iHeart Radio.

*IF NECESSARY*

Friday, September 23 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

Game 3 vs. Wichita at ONEOK Field

FOX23 FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

The Drillers could be one win from advancing to another Texas League Championship Series, and we are going to make it a special night. The game will feature a postgame Firework Show presented by FOX23 and Cox Radio. Fans can also enjoy a Busch Scoreboard Bar Happy Hour from 6-7 p.m. where 20-oz. domestic draft beers can be purchased for $4 each and craft drafts can be purchased for $6 each.

