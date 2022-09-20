Joe Barlow Slated to Rehab in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas - Texas Rangers pitcher Joe Barlow is expected to rehab with the Frisco RoughRiders beginning on Tuesday when the RoughRiders take on the San Antonio Missions at 6:35 p.m. for the opening game of the playoffs.

Barlow came up through the Rangers system after being selected in the 11th round of the 2019 draft by Texas. In 2019, he started in with High-A Down East before making 13 outings with the RoughRiders, going 1-1 with a 1.13 ERA. Over 16.0 innings with the Riders, he struck out 27 while walking just six.

Promoted to the Rangers in 2021, Barlow was dominant out of the bullpen, recording a 1.55 ERA over 31 outings. He tallied 11 saves while holding opponents to a .124 ERA.

This season, he had a 3.2166 ERA in 31 outings before going on the Injured List with a right index finger blister. He is expected to throw out of the bullpen for the RoughRiders on Tuesday.

After clinching the final spot in the postseason with a Friday night win against Northwest Arkansas, the RoughRiders host the San Antonio Missions for one game at Riders Field on Tuesday, September 20th at 6:35 p.m. before heading to San Antonio for the rest of the best-of-three series.

