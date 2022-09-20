Missions Drop Game One in Frisco, Face Must-Win Game Two

SAN ANTONIO - Tuesday night was game one of the Texas League South Division Series between the San Antonio Missions and the Frisco RoughRiders. The Missions offense got off to a hot start and took a 3-0 lead through the first four innings of play. Frisco tied the game by scoring three runs in the fifth inning. The RoughRiders completed the comeback by scoring four runs in the eighth inning. San Antonio falls to Frisco 7-3 and trail 0-1 in the series.

Jack Leiter, the #2 Texas Rangers prospect, was the starting pitcher for the RoughRiders. A lack of command allowed the Missions to plate a run in the top of the first inning. Leiter issued a leadoff walk to Connor Hollis before retiring the next two batters. Hollis stole second base and Yorman Rodriguez drew a walk. Webster Rivas capitalized on the opportunity and drove in Hollis with a single to right field. San Antonio took a 1-0 lead.

Thomas Eshelman was the starting pitcher for the Missions. After a harmless first inning, he pitched out a jam in the second. With two outs in the frame, Luisangel Acuna hit a single and Kellen Strahm drew a walk. Eshelman recorded a ground out to end the inning and leave the runners stranded.

San Antonio had a chance to improve their lead in the third inning. Leyba drew a walk with two outs to extend the inning. Rodriguez singled and Leyba advanced to third base. Leiter left both runners stranded after striking out Rivas.

The Missions improved their lead in the fourth inning by adding two runs on just one hit. The right-hander issued walks to Juan Fernandez, Joshua Mears and Ripken Reyes. He was pulled from the game and Seth Nordlin entered with a one-out, bases loaded scenario. Texas League Batting Champ, Hollis, drove in Fernandez and Mears with a single to center field. The Missions had a 3-0 advantage.

The RoughRiders fought back and evened up the score in the fifth inning with three runs on five hits. Acuna began the inning with a double. He scored on a double from Strahm. r Chavez singled and Strahm advanced to third base. Scott Kapers drove in Strahm with a base hit to left field. Jonathan Ornelas grounded into a double play and Chavez advanced to third base. Evan Carter tied the game with a single to left field.

The Missions had a chance to regain the lead in the sixth inning. Ripken Reyes drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a single from Tirso Ornelas. Grant Wolfram entered the game to replace Nordlin on the mound. Reyes was thrown out trying to steal third base. On the play, Ornelas advanced to second base. Leyba struck out looking for the third out of the inning.

San Antonio pitched itself out of a tough spot in the seventh inning. With Alek Jacob on the mound, Strahm drew a walk and Chavez singled. Kapers advanced the runners with a sacrifice fly. San Antonio chose to intentionally walk Ornelas to load the bases with one out. Phillip Wellman chose to bring in Fred Schlichtholz to work out of the jam. He struck out Carter and Justin Foscue to end the scoring threat.

Frisco completed the comeback and gained the lead in the eighth inning after scoring four runs on four hits. Aaron Zavala began the inning with a homer off of Schlichtholz. Thomas Saggese reached base with a single before being forced out at second on a ground ball from Acuna. Acuna then stole second base before scoring on a double from Strahm. Grant Gavin entered the game and took over on the mound. After walking Chavez, he threw a wild pitch and advanced both runners into scoring position. Ornelas drove in both runners with a single to left-center field. Frisco took a 7-3 lead.

Post-Game Notes

With the loss, San Antonio is 0-1 in the series, faces must-win Game Two on Thursday

First playoff game since 2018, first playoff game against Frisco since 2011

Jackson Wolf (#13 Padres prospect): DNP

Joshua Mears (#14 Padres prospect): 0-3, R, BB, 3 K

Tirso Ornelas (#18 Padres prospect): 1-5

Kevin Kopps (#23 Padres prospect): DNP

Alek Jacob (#24 Padres prospect): 1.1 IP, H, 2 BB

The San Antonio Missions will have the day off on Wednesday before traveling back to San Antonio for the remainder of this series. Game two between the Missions and RoughRiders will take place on Thursday, September 22nd. The Missions have not yet announced their starter for game two. Left-hander Cody Bradford (10-7, 5.01) is scheduled to pitch for the RoughRiders. First pitch is expected at 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

