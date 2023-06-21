Wind Surge Get Homecoming Victory

WICHITA, KS - Alerick Soularie's impressive four RBI day combined with Aaron Rozek's four scoreless innings pitched earned the Surge the win at home. The Wichita Wind Surge defeated the Arkansas Travelers 12-4 in the first game of six between the two teams at Riverfront Stadium after a long two-week road stretch.

The first big inning came for the Surge in the bottom of the second. Soularie got things started with a three-run double. Then Brooks Lee hit a sacrifice fly as deep as possible into center field that drove in another two runs.

Soularie got his fourth RBI when he hit a solo home run over the left field wall that was absolutely crushed 468 feet. Aaron Sabato added his own solo home run in the bottom of the fifth.

In the top of the fifth, sixth and seventh the Travelers were able to start chipping away at the lead. Rozek gave up his first run of the day in the fifth when Josh Morgan hit a home run. A sacrifice fly that scored a run to end the bottom of the fifth, a solo home run in the sixth, and an RBI double in the top of the seventh brought the Travelers within three runs of the Surge.

The Surge pulled away with their second five run inning in the bottom of the seventh. Jake Rucker hit a two RBI double and DaShawn Keirsey Jr. extended his hitting streak to eleven games when he hit the third home run of the day for the Surge with a three-run shot over the left field wall.

Rozek pitched four and two thirds innings for the Wind Surge, delivered six strike outs, and allowed two runs on three hits. Kyle Tyler pitched four innings for the Travelers, delivered five strike outs and gave up six runs on six hits. He took the loss for Arkansas. Relief pitcher Alex Phillips earned the win for the Wind Surge.

The Wichita Wind Surge improve to 28-35 and the Arkansas Travelers fall to 40-24. Arkansas remains tied for first place in the first half with five games to play.

NOTES: Aaron Sabato has reached base in 15 consecutive games. The Wind Surge will play 27 of their next 39 games at home.

BROADCAST: ESPN 92.3 FM, Milb First Pitch App, Windsurge.com, MiLB.tv and Ballys Live app.

UPCOMING: The Wichita Wind Surge play game two of the home series against the Arkansas Travelers at 7:05 PM. RH Pierson Ohl for the Surge will face RH Shawn Semple for the Travelers.

