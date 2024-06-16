Win Streak Ends After 3-2 Defeat to Oakland Roots SC

June 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento, Calif. - Republic FC's four-game winning streak against Oakland Roots ended tonight with a 3-2 loss. After going down three goals for the first time this season, the Indomitable Club would score twice - Trevor Amann's (pronunciation: AM-ehn) 7th and 8th goals of the year. In the waning minutes of the match, Republic FC would threaten but the yellow card tactics would run time out on the official's watch.

Oakland opened the scoring in the 20th minute and would lead the rest of the light. Lindo Mfeka's opening salvo wouldn't prove to be the game-winner. After claiming the league's Save of the Week for the third straight week, Danny Vitiello came up with more heroics to deny a score from Oakland at the mid-way point of the first half. A foul in the box sent the Roots' Johnny Rodriguez to the penalty spot, but the attempt was swallowed up by the reigning Goalkeeper of the Year for his second penalty stop in as many games.

Republic FC threatened at the 35-minute mark. Pushing ahead in transition, Sebastian Herrera was chopped down by the goalkeeper pursuing a long pass forward. Luis Felipe looked to even the score from the set-piece on the outside of the penalty box. Moments later, Dami Viader tested the goalkeeper from close range after Kieran Phillips headed a long cross on the frame but was ruled offside.

Oakland doubled its lead out of the break. Lindo Mfeka netted his second of the match after getting in behind to field a bouncing ball in Sacramento's defensive half. Roots SC extended its advantage to three in the 65th minute and began to spill the time off the official's watch.

Mark Briggs looked to shift the game with a bevy of substitutions. Trevor Amann, Rafa Jauregui, Cristian Parano, and Aldair Sanchez would lift the team and begin Republic FC's assault on Oakland's backline. Sacramento got on the board with 12 minutes to go, with Trevor Amann netting his seventh goal of the season. Cristian Parano carried up the right flank before serving to the striker to head it through after getting in behind. The Quails nearly found a second shortly afterward, but Rafa Jauregui's shot was deflected away with the keeper off his line.

Amann would pull another goal back in extra time with a left-footed strike that would cut across goal past a flailing goalkeeper. With two goals and a threat for a third, the officials became the focal point. In extra time alone, the official would distribute four yellow cards for dissent, spilling time off his watch and grinding the game to a halt.

Republic FC heads to Oklahoma next Saturday, continuing league play against FC Tulsa. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. PT, and the match be broadcast live in English and Spanish on Antenna TV 40.2 and streaming on FOX40.com, the FOX40 News mobile app, and ESPN+.

Sacramento Republic FC 2 - 3 Oakland Roots SC

USL Championship

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, California

June 15, 2024

Scoring Summary: SAC -Trevor Amann (Cristian Parano) 79?, Trevor Amann (Nick Ross) 90+2? OAK - Lindo Mfeka (Johnny Rodriguez) 20', Lindo Mfeka (Johnny Rodriguez) 48', Jeciel Cedeno (Baboucarr Njie) 65?

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Justin Portillo (caution) 75', Jared Mazzola (caution) 75', Conor Donovan (caution) 90+5?, Mark Briggs (caution) 90+8? OAK - Gagi Margvelashvili (caution) 31', Tim Syrel (caution) 33', Memo Diaz (caution) 36', Trayvonne Reid (caution) 62', Justin Rasmussen (caution) 71', Dom Dywer (caution) 90+8?, Gavin Glinton (caution) 90+8?

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (C), Jared Timmer, Conor Donovan, Jonathan Ricketts (Rafael Jauregui 71'), Damia Viader (Aldair Sanchez 71'), Justin Portillo, Luis Felipe, Nick Ross, Sebastian Herrera (Cristian Parano 58'), Kieran Phillips (Trevor Amann 71')

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Shane Wiedt

Stats: Shots: 19, Shots on Goal: 7, Saves: 2, Fouls: 12, Corner Kicks: 7, Offsides: 1

Oakland Roots SC: Tim Syrel, Neveal Hackshaw, Gagi Margvelashvili (Niall Logue 72'), Camden Riley (C), Memo Diaz, Justin Rasmussen (Bryan Tamacas 77'), Daniel Gomez, Lindo Mfeka (Dom Dwyer 72'), Jeciel Cedeno, Johnny Rodriguez, Trayvone Reid (Baboucarr Njie 62')

Unused Substitutes: Paul Blanchette, Kieran Bracken Serra, Miche-Naider Chery

Stats: Shots: 13, Shots on Goal: 5, Saves: 4, Fouls: 22, Corner Kicks: 5, Offsides: 3

