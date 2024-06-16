Orange County SC Concede Four in Loss on the Road to Colorado Springs

June 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







A second half brace from Next Wave forward Bryce Jamison put Orange County SC into the lead at Weidner Field, but it was not enough for the three points as three unanswered Switchbacks goals saw the hosts walk away victorious on Saturday, June 15 in Colorado Springs, CO.

The evening's first action came in the 7th minute after Switchbacks forward Maalique Foster found forward Ronaldo Damus in the center of the box with a long ball over the top. Damus' first touch alluded him and goalkeeper Colin Shutler got a touch on the ball before Damus was able to shoot.

The first chance for the County Boys came in the 16th minute after Jamison forced a turnover on the right side of the pitch. Jamison then found captain Brian Iloski, who played Kyle Scott in through on goal. Scott made the extra pass into the path of forward Ethan Zubak at the six-yard-box, but he was unable to get a foot on it, and the ball went out for a goal kick.

The hosts took the lead in the 19th minute after defender Matthew Real found forward Yosuke Hanya. Hanya then dribbled into the center of the park and scored from over 20 yards out to give the Switchbacks the lead at 1-0.

The Black and Orange had a chance to equalize in first-half stoppage time after Iloski won a free kick in the attacking third. Iloski whipped in a beautiful cross from the left side of the pitch, but defender Ashton Miles was unable to get a head on the cross, and OCSC entered the halftime team talk down 1-0.

That deficit did not last long in the second half, as defender Ryan Flood took a throw-in on the right side in the 49th minute. Flood's long throw was headed down by the Switchbacks defense, but into the path of Jamison. The #NextWave star chested the ball down and vollied home a left-footed strike that nearly ripped a hole in the back of the net and the sides were level at 1.

Jamison bagged himself a brace and sent OCSC into the lead in the 61st minute, when midfielder Seth Casiple played a diagonal ball into the path of midfielder Ashish Chattha. Chattha was able to head the ball square across goal and into the path of Jamison before taking a big hit, and Jamison made no mistake beating goalkeeper Christian Herrera at his near post and OCSC led 2-1.

The lead was short lived as the Switchbacks were able to take advantage of a couple of fortuitous bounces in the 63rd minute as the ball eventually fell into the path of Foster at the right corner of the 18-yard box. Foster cut onto his left and fired back into the lower right corner of the net to equalize at 2.

Colorado Springs retook the lead and added an insurance marker with two quick fire goals in the 82nd and 86th minute as both Hanya and Foster scored their second goals of the night, enough for the hosts to take all three points on the night.

Forward Christian Sorto returned from injury and came on as a substitute late in the game and provided two quality chances late for the Black and Orange, but was unable to convert.

The Black and Orange end their road trip next Saturday, June 22 against Indy Eleven, but will return to Championship Stadium on Saturday, June 29 for Marvel Night against Oakland Roots SC at 7:00 PM! This match features our fan favorite Touch-A-Truck event! A limited number of tickets are still available for Touch-A-Truck and the match, grab yours today!

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

Defender Owen Lambe played in his 100th USL Championship appearance tonight at right back.

Forward Bryce Jamison scored his second and third goals of the night, his first professional brace.

Defender Jordan Chavez made his Orange County debut, coming on for Brian Iloski in the 88th minute.

Defender Ryan Doghman and forward Christian Sorto both returned from the injury list, Doghman playing 30 minutes and Sorto playing 22 minutes.

Orange County SC has now lost five of their last six matches, down to eighth in the table.

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 0 2 2

COS 1 3 4

SCORING SUMMARY:

19' Yosuke Hanya (COS)

49' Bryce Jamison (OCSC)

61' Bryce Jamison (OCSC)

63' Maalique Foster (COS)

82' Yosuke Hanya (COS)

86' Maalique Foster (COS)

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

42' Ryan Flood

80' Ryan Doghman

COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS FC

52' Devon Williams

89' Ronaldo Damus

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP:

Colin Shutler (GK); Owen Lambe, Ashton Miles, Ryan Flood, Ashish Chattha; Seth Casiple (Ryan Doghman 68'), Kyle Scott, Brian Iloski (C) (Jordan Chavez 88'); Cameron Dunbar, Ethan Zubak (Christian Sorto 76'), Bryce Jamison

Unused subs: Duran Ferree (GK), Ben Barjolo, Marcus Lee, Ben Norris

Head Coach: Morten Karlsen

Possession: 42% | Shots: 7 | Shots On Goal: 3 | Corners: 5 | Fouls: 6 | Offsides: 3 |

COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS FC LINEUP:

Christian Herrera (GK); Delentz Pierre (Duke Lacroix 73'), Matthew Mahoney (C), Matthew Real, Koa Santos; Devon Williams (Jairo Henriquez 78'), Zachary Zandi, Aidan Rocha; Yosuke Hanya, Ronaldo Damus (Juan Tejada 89'), Maalique Foster (Jonas Fjeldberg 89')

Unused subs: Luis Zamudio (GK); Dillon Clarke, Quenzi Huerman, Marco Rios

Head Coach: James Chambers

Possession: 58% | Shots: 17 | Shots On Goal: 6 | Corners: 5 | Fouls: 9 | Offsides: 1 |

Orange County SC @ Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

2024 USL Championship | Matchday 14

Date: June 15, 2024

Venue: Weidner Field (Colorado Springs, CO)

Weather: Soccer Mama > Mountain Mama

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.