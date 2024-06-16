Oakland Top NorCal Rivals Away in Sacramento 3-2

Oakland Roots got on the board first when Camden Riley played a cross into Johnny Rodriguez, who laid it off to Lindo Mfeka for a calm finish in the 20th minute to put Oakland 1-0 up away in Sacramento.

Oakland earned a penalty in the 27th minute of the game through Trayvonne Reid. Johnny Rodriguez stepped up for Oakland, but his effort was tame and an easy save for Danny Vitiello of Sacramento.

After some big chances and a couple of penalty shouts for Sacramento, Oakland was able to carry the 1-0 lead into halftime.

Lindo Mfeka got the second half off to a fast start as he exploded into space and ripped a shot past Vitiello to give Oakland a 2-0 lead in the 47th minute.

Oakland Roots got a third goal when substitute Baboucarr Njie reached the end line and crossed to Jeciel Cedeño, who scored low to give the Roots a 3-0 lead in the 67th minute of play.

Sacramento made multiple changes around the 70th minute as they chased the game down 3-0.

Republic pulled one back through Trevor Amann in the 79th minute of play, making the score 3-1 in favor of Oakland.

Sacramento got a second in stoppage time through Trevor Amann to make it 3-2 in favor of Oakland.

In the end, Oakland held on for their first-ever away win in Sacramento, securing a 3-2 victory.

Now, Roots will return home to the East Bay to face El Paso Locomotive FC on Wednesday, June 19th at 7 PM PT.

Oakland Roots SC vs Sacramento Republic

USL Championship | June 15, 2024

Venue: Heart Health Park, Sacramento, California

Kickoff: 8:00 PM PT

Weather: 74 degrees, clear

SCORELINE:

SAC: 2

OAK: 3

SCORING SUMMARY:

OAK: Lindo Mfeka 20'

OAK: Lindo Mfeka 47'

OAK: Jeciel Cedeño 67'

SAC: Trevor Amann 70'

SAC: Trevor Amann 90+'

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

OAK: Gagi Margvelashvili (yellow card) 31'

OAK: Tim Syrel (yellow card) 33'

OAK: Memo Diaz (yellow card) 36'

OAK: Trayvone Reid (yellow card) 62'

OAK: Justin Rasmussen (yellow card) 71'

SAC: Justin Portillo (yellow card) 75'

SAC: Jared Mazzola (yellow card) 75'

SAC: Conor Donovan (yellow card) 90+'

OAK: Dom Dwyer (yellow card) 90+'

OAKLAND ROOTS LINEUP: Tim Syrel, Neveal Hackshaw, Gagi Margvelashvili (Niall Logue), Camden Riley, Memo Diaz, Justin Rasmussen (Bryan Tamacas), Daniel Gomez, Lindo Mfeka (Dom Dwyer), Jeciel Cedeño, Johnny Rodriguez, Trayvone Reid (Baboucarr Njie)

Unused subs: Paul Blanchette, Kieran Bracken Serra, Miche-Naider Chery

Shots: 13 | Shots On Goal: 3 | Corner Kicks: 5 | Fouls: 22 | Offside: 3 |

SACRAMENTO REPUBLIC LINEUP: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond, Jared Timmer, Conor Donovan, Damia Viader (Aldair Sanchez), Jonathan Ricketts (Rafael Jauregui), Luis Felipe, Nick Ross, Justin Portillo, Kieran Phillips (Trevor Amann), Sebastian Herrera (Cristian Parano)

Unused subs: Jared Mazzola, Shane Wiedt

Shots: 19 | Shots On Goal: 2 | Corner Kicks: 7 | Fouls: 13 | Offside: 1 |

