Rivera Strikes Late, Rowdies Down Louisville 3-2

June 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies picked up a crucial victory over first-place Louisville City FC on Saturday night at Al Lang Stadium. After pulling ahead by two in the first half, the Rowdies conceded twice but ultimately found a stoppage-time winner from 21-year-old Damian Rivera, sealing a 3-2 result for the Rowdies.

"First and foremost, I'm delighted to get the three points," said Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson. "Louisville are a top team. They've played so well this season. For us to get the three points was really important. I thought the way the players started the game and got the first two goals and then responded to the setback to finally get the end result was brilliant."

The Rowdies were the first to strike in the rivalry matchup, jumping out to a two-goal lead in the span of only five minutes. Cal Jennings drew first blood at the half-hour mark. Receiving a sublime chipped pass from teammate Joshua Perez into the final third, Jennings streaked into the box to push the ball past keeper Damian Las as he rushed off his line to thwart the chance. Running out of space on the endline, Jennings sliced a shot from a tight angle to take the lead.

"I saw him [Damian Las] coming off his line and I was like 'I'm going to beat him to it. Let me just touch it around him,'" said Jennings. "At that point, it's about composure. Passing the ball in the back of the net."

Five minutes later, forward Manuel Arteaga buried an opportunity from the penalty spot after Tampa Bay's Eddie Munjoma drew a foul in Louisville's box. Las guessed correctly on the penalty as he dove to his right, but Arteaga hit his shot with enough power to beat the keeper to the bottom corner.

Louisville found their way back to level terms on two hectic set piece sequences. The first came two minutes into first half stoppage time, as a corner kick sent in by Ray Serrano was headed on goal but denied deftly by Jordan Farr. The Rowdies keeper managed to parry the ball off his line, but Louisville persisted. An initial rebound attempt was blocked by Tampa Bay's Lewis Hilton, and then the second was stymied by Farr again. The third rebound attempt did the trick, though, as Aiden McFadden headed home the fourth chance.

The visitors equalized off of another corner kick, this time six minutes into the second half. As the Rowdies were unable to clear the delivery to the back post, Louisville centered a pass for Jorge Gonzalez, who threaded a shot on target through traffic. Farr got his mitts on the shot, but he was a half second too late to stop the ball from crossing the line.

"It's tough," said defender Jordan Doherty. "When you get a lead like that, and you get pegged back, it's always difficult but you have to show your character in the moment and I think we've got that in abundance. Big game players and big characters and it's about stepping up. You've got to react, that's the main thing."

As the final whistle neared, the Rowdies pushed forward to find a winner and finally did in the second half of stoppage time. Switching the field, Hilton plucked out teammate Pacifique Niyongabire on the right edge of the box. Looking up, Niyongabire spotted a couple runners heading for the back post and delivered a pass right on the money for the late substitute Rivera to smash into the back of the net with his left boot.

"(Coach Neilson) actually told me to go in there and he told me I was going to get the winner, and I did that," said Rivera. "It's a game where we have to stay in it as a collective through the whole 90 minutes, even the added time. That was the difference today and I think every player did their role tonight."

With the win, the Rowdies cut Louisville's lead at the top of the table to seven points. Tampa Bay remains fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, but with wins over Louisville and Sacramento in recent weeks, the Rowdies have proven they have what it takes to hang with the top contenders as the season wears on.

"It's massive," Jennings said on the win. "A team in our conference, at the top of the table. A rival. We had to fight for it. We had a great first half, but we let them back into it. Getting it in the end with a great ball by Wazii [Pacifique Niyongabire] and an incredible finish by Damian [Rivera] so it's a big deal."

Next up, the Rowdies face three straight away days, starting with a trip to the Nutmeg state to face Hartford Athletic on Friday, June 21.

"I think it was more important to get a good result against the top team in the league," We've now beaten the first or second team in the west and the first team in the east, and it just shows you the level we want to get to. Now it's just consistently doing it."

Scoring Summary TBR - Jennings (Perez), 30' TBR - Arteaga (Penalty), 35' LOU - McFadden, 45+2 LOU - Gonzalez, 51' TBR - Perez (Niyongabire), 90+2'

Caution Summary TBR - Perez, Yellow Card, 11' LOU - Gonzalez, 25' LOU - Morris, Yellow Card, 42' LOU - Ordonez, Yellow Card, 68' TBR - Munjoma, Yellow Card, 73' TBR - Niyongabire, Yellow Card, 87' TBR - Guillen, Yellow Card, 90+4' TBR - Dennis, Yellow Card, 90+5'

Lineups

Rowdies: Farr, Doherty, Kleemann, Guillen, Niyongabire, Crisostomo, Hilton, Perez, Munjoma, Jennings, Arteaga

Rowdies Bench: Breno, DeZart, Herivaux, Skubis, Fowlkes, Worth, Dennis, Rivera, Ortiz

Louisville: Las, Totsch, Ordonez, Adams, Wynder, Davila, Morris, Serrano, Gonzalez, Gleadle

Louisville Bench: Troutman, Charpie, Dia, Mares, McCabe, Wilson, Harris UP NEXT: TAMPA BAY ROWDIES at HARTFORD ATHLETIC Trinity Health Stadium | Hartford, CT June 21, 2024 | LAMAR HUNT US OPEN CUP | ROUND OF 32 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN+

TAMPA BAY ROWDIES vs. LOUISVILLE CITY SC QUOTE SHEET?? ? HEAD COACH ROBBIE NEILSON?

On his overall thoughts on the win against Louisville... "First and foremost, I'm delighted to get the three points. Louisville are a top team. They've played so well this season. For us to get the three points was really important. I thought the way the players started the game and got the first two goals and then responded to the setback to finally get the end result was brilliant."

On using the space behind Louisville's high defensive line to break through in the attack... "Louisville are a very aggressive, pressing team, similar to ourselves. When team's do that, it leaves spaces in behind. We've got the pace of Cal (Jennings) and the link play of Manuel (Arteaga), so that's definitely an area we try to utilize in our play.

Continued... "With these kinds of games, with two top teams, they kind of negate each other. So to be able to play in behind them in their half caused them some problems. To be honest, to Louisville's credit, they changed at halftime and made it more difficult for us up the middle and we had to try and find a solution.

On the importance of this goal for Damian Rivera... "I'm delighted for him, to be honest with you. He's a brilliant kid with unbelievable ability. The area we're trying to improve for him is the defensive aspect to the game. It's always the same with younger players. They come through the academy system and a lot of it in possession. Now we try to press and try to get him to understand, and he is. He's getting better and better at that. To do that offensive stuff, you also have to do that defensive stuff with us. He's starting to get that."

On his experience coaching his first Tampa Bay-Louisville game... "It was great. It's a top of the table clash and we're at home. These are the games you're looking forward to. I want to play in these games and be involved in them. It was a really good team coming here and we had to be at our best to win. Hopefully we can take that on the road for the next three games and pick up points."

On what the message is to the team after giving up a two-goal lead... "I think it's just consistency of message. I think that's the key. Whether you're getting beat two-nil or winning two-nil, you have to keep consistency of message and keep that calmness as well. Yes, there are periods of the game where you have to show that enthusiasm and that aggression. But there's also periods where we have to settle them down. I thought the players did that. I thought we had a brilliant start to the game and then we lost a goal from a set play. It kind of rocked us a wee bit. In the second half we lose another goal from a set play, but we managed to get back in the game and get three points."

On the importance of winning this one before heading on the road for three weeks and beating Louisville... "We weren't really bothered with the three road games coming up. I think it was more important to get a good result against the top team in the league. We've now beaten the first or second team in the west and the first team in the east, and it just shows you the level we want to get to. Now it's just consistently doing it."

On how the team responded from last week's loss in Oakland... "To be honest, I thought the players were outstanding. Last week's game was difficult on the surface there. You go away for ten days; in hindsight we probably fly back and forward now. It was a difficult game having been there for so long. But this game took care of itself. We didn't even think about last week. Louisville is top of the league. It's a home game and an opportunity to beat them and getting closer in the league, so the players were ready for it."

On carrying the momentum of this win forward... "It's just consistency of message. We're an aggressive, pressing team. We get after people, and we try to play in their half. We've got areas of the pitch we want to play and get the ball in. We need to take that from here and go up to Hartford, Detroit, and Loudoun."

On the importance of starting positively... "I think any game in any league, you get the first goal, and you have a good chance of winning it. From our perspective, we don't want to be a possession-based team for the sake of being possession based. We want to play forward. We have unbelievable pace with Cal and a defensive line that scares teams. "

On Zach Herivaux getting his first meaningful minutes after a lengthy injury spell over the last year... "I thought Zach was great. Obviously, he's had a difficult period of time over the last year. He's been getting a bit of game time. It's a credit to him that he's worked so hard in the background. It's a credit to the physios and the doctors in the background that have worked so hard so that he can play minutes in a top of the table clash. He looked like he's been playing here for three years."

FORWARD DAMIAN RIVERA On getting the opportunity to play... "Coming off the bench I wanted to make an impact. I think, you know, with the goal I think I did that. Make an impact however that is and helping the team."

On the pass from Pacifique Niyongabire and seeing the potential vision for that play... Me and Pacifique [Niyongabire] I think have really good chemistry, that's my roommate. So, I kind of tried to read the cross and I did, and it was a good assist for him."

On his goal being a good finish... "I was thinking about heading it, but I was a little in front, so I had to kick with my foot."

On coming into this rivalry for the first time... "Louisville is a great team, they're first right now, and we wanted to come and beat them at home, and we did that. I think we played well as a team, and I think every guy did their role tonight."

On getting the winning goal... "Yeah, definitely. Versus a very good team like that, Louisville, to get a winner definitely means a lot."

On his goal and what he saw... "When Wazi [Pacifique Niyongabire] got it, I thought he was going to hit it back post, and that's what he did. I ran onto it, and I was lucky enough to get the finish."

On the importance of getting this win at home heading into a long away stretch... "I think it's important for us, important for the team. On the road we want to continue and build off this win."

On Robbie Neilson's instructions before heading to the pitch with only a little time to make an impact... "He actually told me to go in there and he told me I was going to get the winner, and I did that."

On if he's won a game winning goal before... "Yeah, I have. In recent years, but my first here and I'm really excited."

On keeping same intensity as a top of table matchup vs bottom table team... "I think, especially like today, it's a game where we have to stay in it as a collective through the whole 90 minutes, even the added time. That was the difference today and I think every player did their role tonight.

On how important this goal is for him personally... "It boosts my confidence. Whether it's coming off the bench or starting the game, I want to always make an impact. For me, the goal, I want to definitely build on this."

DEFENDER JORDAN DOHERTY On how this match compares to previous matchups against Louisville City... "It's always a real special feeling to win late in the game, so it felt really good. Louisville [is] obviously a top side. Good three points but we've got to back that up next week. The plan is now. Recover and we just go again next week. It's so early in the season but of course you have to enjoy moment like that but we'll have to back that up next week, hopefully."

On the plan to stretch the field with Cal Jennings and Manuel Arteaga... "It's important to have that out ball as well. We look to play through the lines when we can but sometimes if a team, like Louisville, has a good press, you have to have to have that option to spin in the channel. Manu [Manuel Arteaga] and Cal [Jennings] do a great job of giving us that option so it's great to have."

On Josh Perez's assist to Cal Jennings and his ability to deliver quality assists... "You said. Josh [Perez] has been unbelievable this year. Great guy, better player. Probably should have said that the other way around. He's an unbelievable player and he's great for us this season. Hopefully he can continue that and get a lot more assists and goals under his belt."

On staying focused when the calls aren't going your way... "It's just controlling what you can control. The referee is going to make a decision, it's up to us to react to it. Once he's made the decision, that's it. Of course you get frustrated at times, that's football, that's what happens. It's just about reacting off that and going again the next play."

On overcoming giving up a multigoal lead to win the game... "It's tough. When you get a lead like that, and you get pegged back, it's always difficult but you got to show your character in them moment and I think we've got that in abundance. Big game players and big characters and it's about stepping up. You've got to react, that's the main thing."

On getting the win against a to- level opponent in Louisville City and the message that sends... "Just shows that we can compete with the best and that we're one of the best teams in the league. We believe that. We've got to show that over a 34-game season, week in and week out. Just focus on the next one and bring that performance to the next game is all we can do and all we can focus on right now. We'll do that."

On the group message on bouncing back from a tough loss in Oakland... "It's about trusting the staff and the players we have in the changing room. We've got some unbelievable players in there and we didn't get the result we wanted in Oakland, or the performance, really. It was just about getting back on it and bringing that performance out and we've done that tonight."

On maintaining a strong defense with all changes... "It's important that everybody stays ready. Through the weeks, it's easy for guys to switch off but we don't have that. We've got guys working hard and guys that can come in and step in and fill in that role and do what they do. It's important to have a squad that are ready and can do that job."

On keeping the consistency and intensity with three games in a row on the road... "It's just about the next game. That's all you can do. There's no point in worrying three, four games down the road. The next one, when you come back, it's just refocus, reset, regroup and we go again. That's what makes a group strong. We just focus on the next game and hopefully we can go and bring another good performance away from home."

On the two goals conceded tonight.. "Two goals [conceded] from set pieces....I think we actually defended quite well. We didn't really give them much chances through the game. Playing the back is frustrating, that's something that we'll have to look at, and we will and hopefully sort it out."

FORWARD CAL JENNINGS On getting the win in a high profile match... "It's massive. A team in our conference, at the top of the table. A rival. We had to fight for it. We had a great first half, but we let them back into it. Getting it in the end with a great ball by Wazii [Pacifique Niyongabire] and an incredible finish by Damian [Rivera] so it's a big deal."

On seeing Damian Rivera get the game-winner... "It's incredible. Damian [Rivera] is a really good young player. He was strong for us in preseason and been right on the brink of a goal all season. For him to get it, I expect more to come and I'm really happy for him. Hope he's celebrating it tonight."

On creating multiple goalscoring chances and forcing Louisville to change its gameplan... "Anytime you can put a team on the backfoot, that's a big deal because then they have to adapt to you. I thought we did a really good job, like you spoke. Josh [Perez] put me in behind a number of times. Others as well. At that point I'm just thinking 'get in the box.' Probably should have done a better job finishing but we got what we needed today."

On the feeling after the second Louisville City goal... "When it happens like that, you know you just have to relax. We definitely got to clean up on set pieces, be a little bit tougher. Like you said, we felt we were dominating the game, we felt we were getting the chances. The key was maybe we lost a little momentum, but don't let it stress us out. Keep doing what we do well and in the end it paid off."

On getting the win over Louisville City... "It's good. Like I said, it's a rival so anytime we play against them, we want to come out on top. I want to get on the scoresheet and so far I have a good record against them and hopefully we keep that up. Most importantly, we need to catch them at the top of the table."

On his goal to start the game... "The ball goes in behind and at that point I'm trying to find...'okay, how much time do I have with the defender breathing down my neck, where is the goalkeeper at?' I saw him [Damian Las] coming off his line and I was like 'I'm going to beat him to it. Let me just touch it around him.' At that point, it's about composure. Passing the ball in the back of the net."

On getting the three points with the upcoming three-game road-stretch... "It's a big deal. You always want to win your home games. Those are important. Teams are out of their element. It's difficult to play on the road, especially in this league. But now it's about streaking wins together. We gotta on the road, we gotta fight, we've got get points, all three points, in difficult environments."

On what is says about the team to get the win after giving up a two-goal lead... "Resilience. Resilience and also we have a lot of talent. We got the goal from Damian [Rivera] in the end. Charlie [Dennis] came in and got some good minutes. Nate [worth], Zach Herivaux. It's big to have so much depth. And also have guys bought in and they know 'okay, I'm going to come in and do my role, I'm going to make and impact and continue to push the team forward.'"

On Jordan Farr's performance tonight... "Extremely [confident. I mean, we need to do a better job protecting him. The first goal, Jordan [Farr] made three or four saves. We've got to get around and clean up that ball. He's massive. He made a really big save later on the game on a free kick. Got a touch to it, put it over. Outside of that, I thought we limited our chances. When you got a goalkeeper like that in net, you're confident."

On the subs performing and getting comfortable with each other despite lack of playing time... "It's very difficult to be a substitute. I'm not sure there's a formula to it but it's 'I gotta do my role, not try to force anything.' And to see especially Zach [Herivaux] come back from an injury, he's a big part of this team and I know he'll continue to grow in fitness and in confidence and really help us."

On what he's seeing from the young players to earn their playing minutes... "The young guys, this is a huge opportunity for them. Nate [Worth] has been a pro for a little while, but some of the others ones, you see it day in and day out - they are getting better and better as they're in the environment and they're becoming contributors. I'm sure sooner or later, they'll be starting or off somewhere else."

On the group mentality to be relentless in front of goal... "You have to be, if you're not, then the other team is on the forefront. They're' putting you under pressure, they're making us defend. My mentality and I know [of] the other attackers on the team is 'let's get us in behind. Let's get us in the other team's box. Let's get a lot of service.' Because that makes teams uncomfortable. It's a percentage game, the more chances you get the more like you are to score and that's what we're focused on."

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.