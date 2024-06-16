Two first-half goals propel NCFC past Monterey Bay FC

June 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC's Rafa Mentzingen in action

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC improved to 4-5-5 with a 2-0 win over Monterey Bay FC Sunday. With the win, NCFC has lost just once in the team's last six league games and picked up 11 points in that stretch.

Oalex Anderson got the scoring going in the 28', firing home his third goal of the season with a hard-hit shot after a layoff from Ezra Armstrong.

Rafa Mentzingen, celebrating his first Father's Day, doubled the lead just six minutes later from the penalty spot. Anderson drove down the left wing and cut the ball back, causing some chaos in the box that led to a goal-line handball from Monterey's Carlos Guzman. The referee quickly pointed to the penalty spot and showed Guzman a red card.

NCFC controlled the second half to secure all three points, ending the game with 54.6% of the possession and outshooting Monterey Bay 17-9.

Match Notes

Oalex Anderson scored his third goal of the season to open the scoring on Sunday, bringing himself level with Evan Conway for the most on the team.

Across the team's last six USL Championship games, NCFC has lost just once and picked up 11 points.

Jake McGuire made three saves to help NCFC keep the team's fifth clean sheet of the season.

Ezra Armstrong picked up an assist for the third game in a row.

Up Next:

North Carolina FC will be back at WakeMed Soccer Park on Saturday, June 22, to take on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at 7:30 p.m. ET. The two sides drew, 1-1, in Pittsburgh in May. NCFC will celebrate Pride Month with special giveaways, performances, guests, vendors and more. Tickets are available here.

Box

NCFC (3-4-2-1): Jake McGuire ©; Justin Malou, Lamar Batista, Bryce Washington; Ezra Armstrong (Shaft Brewer Jr. - 84'), Mikey Maldonado, Jacori Hayes (Collin Martin, - 71'), Rafa Mentzingen; Evan Conway (Louis Perez - 62'), Rodrigo Da Costa (Jaden Servania - 84'); Oalex Anderson (Garrett McLaughlin - 62').

Subs Not Used: Akira Fitzgerald, Raheem Somersall, Kyrome Lumsden.

MB (4-5-1): Antony Siaha; Walmer Martínez, Carlos Guzmán, Kai Greene ©, Morey Doner; Rafael Baca, Jesús Enríquez (Michael Glasser - 75'), Adrian Rebollar (Jerry Ayon - 75'), Xavi Gnaulati (Alejandro Lara - 35'), Tristan Trager (Ryan Dieter - 75'): Alex Dixon (Michael Gonzalez - 65').

Subs Not Used: Carlos Herrera Lepe, Pierce Gallaway.

Score:

NCFC: 2

MB: 0

Goals:

NCFC: O. Anderson - 28' (Armstrong), R. Mentzingen - 34' (PK)

MB: -

Cautions:

NCFC: L. Perez - 85'

MB: W. Martinez Gomez - 26', A. Rebollar-Cortes - 45' +3'

Ejections:

NCFC: -

MB: C. Guzman - 32'

Attendance: 2,047

