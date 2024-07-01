Wimmer's Leadoff Wallop Against Cobb Not Enough As Fresno Stumbles To San Jose 4-1

San Jose, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (3-6, 41-33) were defeated by the San Jose Giants (7-2, 44-30) 4-1 Sunday evening from Excite Ballpark. The Grizzlies have dropped six of their last seven games and lost five of six to the Giants in the final regular season series from the South Bay. Fresno fell to 9-12 against San Jose on the year and are 4-12 over their last 16 against their California League North Division foe. The Grizzlies stumbled to 5-2 on Sunday road games and finished the month of June with a 12-14 record (5-9 away).

The Grizzlies scored their lone run on a Braylen Wimmer leadoff homer in the top of the first. Wimmer's longball came off of MLB Rehabber Alex Cobb, who is recovering from offseason hip surgery. It was the second leadoff big fly for Fresno this season and the first one on the road. GJ Hill left the yard on April 27 versus the Giants at Chukchansi Park. Wimmer's wallop was his club-leading 10th of the season and his fourth clout at Excite Ballpark. The South Carolina product had an extraordinary month of June. Over 24 games, Wimmer went 36-for-93 (.387 AVG/.452 OBP/.677 SLG/1.129 OPS) with six homers, nine doubles, 17 RBI, 20 runs, nine walks, two hit-by-pitches and five stolen bases. Wimmer is currently riding a 13-game hit streak (June 15-30), where he is 23-for-54 (.426/.483/.741/1.224) with four bombs, five doubles, 11 RBI, 12 runs, five walks, one hit-by-pitch and three stolen bases. Wimmer has tallied 10 multi-hit games, five multi-run contests and four multi-RBI games in June as well.

Besides Wimmer, a quartet of other batters relished a hit. Andy Perez spanked two singles, lengthening his hit streak to five games (third time reaching five contests). Perez has recorded four straight multi-hit affairs for Fresno. Luis Mendez expanded his hit streak to six games, a season long and Nick Gile pushed his to three contests, tying his best stretch since joining the Grizzlies. Ben McCabe yielded the other hit in the setback. The lack of offensive support gave Jace Kaminska (3-4) the loss. Kaminska tied his career-high with six innings, chucking 104 pitches with 72 landing for strikes. The Nebraska alum allowed two runs (earned), on seven hits and no walks while punching out four. Wuardo Fernandez fanned a pair of batters in a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth.

Despite the early deficit, the Giants lineup notched all four runs with two outs. In the bottom of the third, Charlie Szykowny lined a single to center, adding Justin Bench, who doubled. San Jose grabbed a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth after Drew Cavanaugh won a 12-pitch at-bat. Cavanaugh crushed a double to right-center, netting Szykowny, who tripled. Szykowny was at it again in the bottom of the seventh when he clobbered a two-RBI single to right, scoring Cole Foster and Bench. He went 4-for-4 with three RBI and one run. Giants' MLB rehabber Cobb hurled two innings, striking out four consecutive batters to end his night. He was responsible for the Wimmer dinger. Dylan Carmouche (6-1) earned the victory after five and two-thirds shutout frames. Carmouche permitted three hits and whiffed four in relief. Ryan Vanderhei secured his first save with San Jose after one and one-third innings.

The Grizzlies continue their nine-game roadtrip tomorrow night as they battle the Modesto Nuts at John Thurman Field. The six-game series will last three days in Modesto before shifting back to Fresno on Thursday, July 4. You can grab tickets for Independence Day and the Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 3B Braylen Wimmer (1-4, HR, RBI, R)

- SS Andy Perez (2-4)

- RHP Jace Kaminska (6.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- 3B Charlie Szykowny (4-4, 3B, 3 RBI, R)

- C Drew Cavanaugh (1-3, 2B, RBI, HBP)

- LHP Dylan Carmouche (5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

On Deck:

Monday, July 1, 2024 at 7:05 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Modesto Nuts

Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (3-3, 3.25) vs. Modesto RHP Ashton Izzi (6-3, 2.62)

On That Fres-Not e:

For the third time in four games, the Grizzlies did not draw a walk at the dish.

