Big Fourth Lifts Rancho to Win

July 1, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes scored Monday's final eight runs and prevailed over the Visalia Rawhide, 8-3 at LoanMart Field, their second straight win overall.

Trailing 3-0 in the fourth inning, Rancho's first eight hitters all reached and scored, as Visalia starter Casey Anderson fell apart, after three strong innings.

RBI hits in the inning from Jose Meza, Samuel Munoz and Carlos Rojas helped get the game tied. After Kendall George walked with the bases loaded to force in a run, Wilman Diaz ripped a bases-loaded triple down the right-field line, giving Rancho a 7-3 lead and forcing Anderson (2-6) from the game. Cam Decker's sac fly capped the inning at 8-3.

The Rancho bullpen got six scoreless innings, thanks to Felix Cabrera (3-2), Reynaldo Yean, Callum Wallace and Christian Ruebeck.

Rancho (6-4, 36-38) moves back into a first-place tie in the South Division Second Half Standings with both Visalia and Lake Elsinore. Joe Kelly of the Los Angeles Dodgers is scheduled to throw one inning as part of a rehab assignment on Tuesday, then be followed by Christian Zazueta (0-1). Visalia will send Daniel Nunez (0-0) to the mound in game two.

Tuesday night is Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can visit rcquakes.com to learn how to get a FREE Club Seat Ticket. Don't forget that Wednesday is Military Appreciation Night with July 3rd post-game Fireworks, thanks to the Ontario International Airport. Tickets are going fast, but still available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.