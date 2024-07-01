Quakes Eight-Run Inning Leads to Series Opening Win
July 1, 2024 - California League (CalL)
Visalia Rawhide News Release
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA- Quakes score eight runs in the fourth inning, defeating Visalia 8-3. Casey Anderson started the game with six strikeouts in the first three innings. Anderson finished the night with 3.0 innings, six strikeouts, and eight earned runs. Teofilo Mendez and Rio Britton were the only relief pitchers striking out five batters in five innings.
Jansel Luis was the top performer for the Rawhide going 2-for-5 with a double, single, and a run. Angel Ortiz recorded his fourth home run of the season with a two run tater in the second inning.
The Rawhide will return to Loan Mart Field tomorrow night for game two of the series. Daniel Nunez will make his second professional start for the Hide. Christian Zazueta will make his fifth start of the season for the Quakes.
