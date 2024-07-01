Visalia Defeat Inland Empire, Capture Second Straight Series Win

July 1, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







INLAND EMPIRE, CA- The Rawhide capture their first back-to-back series win since August 2023, defeating the 66ers 6-5. Visalia scored six runs in the first inning bringing 11 batters to the plate. Modeifi Marte led Visalia offensively with two base hits and a run in the first inning.

Starting pitcher Adonys Perez received his second win of the season after pitching 5.0 innings and striking out four batters. The Rawhide used four pitchers including Alexis Liebano who received his second save of the season. Liebano is now one of three Rawhide pitcher with two saves in 2024.

The Rawhide will remain on the road tomorrow night against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. Visalia will conclude the nine game road trip at Loan Mart Field before returning home on July 4.

