Wimmer Winds up a Double Shy from Cycle as Fresno Vanquishes Visalia 10-4

August 28, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Visalia, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (25-30, 63-57) wrangled the Visalia Rawhide (31-24, 60-60) 10-4 Tuesday night from Valley Strong Ballpark. The Grizzlies improved to 48-13 all-time against the Rawhide (5-2 this season). Fresno has also won 29 of their last 37 contests against their Highway 99 rivals. The Grizzlies still sit seven games back of the San Jose Giants in the California League North Division second half standings with 11 contests left to play (six against one another).

The Grizzlies grabbed an early 4-0 lead after plating two runs in the first and third frames. Caleb Hobson drew a leadoff walk before swiping second and third. His 40 stolen bases put him one bag shy of tying Dante Powell (1998) for fourth all-time in Grizzlies single-season history. Hobson waltzed home on a Braylen Wimmer RBI triple to center. Then, Wimmer scampered home on a sacrifice fly by Robert Calaz. In the top of the third, Wimmer was at it again, launching a two-run homer to left-center. His team-leading 14th longball added Aidan Longwell as well.

In the bottom of the third, Rawhide cut the deficit to one after a pair of RBI knocks and a wild pitch. Jansel Luis laced a triple to center, netting Ruben Santana. Demetrio Crisantes yielded Luis with an infield single and he later scored on a wild pitch. Fresno answered quickly with their own three-run top of the fourth. An error tallied Blake Wright and a Hobson sacrifice fly provided the Grizzlies a 7-3 advantage. Visalia made it 7-4 in the bottom of the fourth with a Santana groundout to short.

Fresno recorded three insurance runs in the top of the eighth, putting the game out of reach. Darius Perry lifted a sacrifice fly, Caleb Hobson rocked a double to left and a passed ball generated the 10th Grizzlies run. Wimmer ended the inning with a groundout, concluding his contest a double shy of the cycle.

The run support awarded Stu Flesland III (2-2) the triumph. The southpaw chucked five innings, allowing four runs (three earned), on seven hits, two walks and five punchouts. Jake Madden, Hunter Mann and Justin Loer wrapped up the dub with four hitless/scoreless frames. The trio combined for just one walk and six strikeouts (11 overall).

Visalia lefty Nate Savino (0-3) was tagged with the loss after three and one-third difficult innings. Savino was bombarded with seven runs (five earned), on five hits, one walk and four whiffs. Four relievers followed Savino, giving the five arms 10 total punchouts.

The clubs continue their six-game set tomorrow evening from Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia. Fresno returns home Monday afternoon to battle San Jose in the last home series of 2024. Fans can grab their tickets for the six (6) remaining regular season home games now at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 3B/SS Braylen Wimmer (3-5, HR, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 R)

- LF/CF Caleb Hobson (1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, R, BB, 2 SB)

- Grizzlies Bullpen (4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- 1B Ruben Santana (1-3, 2B, RBI, R, BB, SB)

- 3B Jansel Luis (1-4, 3B, RBI, R, BB)

- 2B Demetrio Crisantes (1-4, RBI, R, SB)

On Deck:

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 at 6:30 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Visalia Rawhide

Fresno RHP Ismael Luciano (3-0, 4.82) vs. Visalia LHP Wilkin Paredes (5-5, 6.01)

On That Fres-Notes:

Hunter Mann had struck out five batters in a row, three on Sunday versus the Ports, before fanning the first two he faced against the Rawhide tonight.

The Grizzlies won their first Tuesday road game since June 4 (five games). Fresno had relished six straight Tuesday road victories to open the season (7-5 overall).

