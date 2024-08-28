Quakes Fall Late to Giants on Tuesday

August 28, 2024 - California League (CalL)

San Jose, CA - Ty Hanchey's tie-breaking homer in the eighth sent the San Jose Giants to the lead for good, as they defeated the Quakes on Tuesday night at Excite Ballpark by a final of 7-5.

After the Quakes tied the game at 5-5 with Carlos Rojas' second two-run double of the night, Hanchey blasted a Noah Ruen pitch over the right-field wall, giving the Giants a two-run lead.

In the ninth, Giants' closer Cole Hillier (4-3), who gave up two in the eighth, worked around a lead-off walk to secure the win, sending Rancho to their fourth straight defeat and their ninth loss in the last ten games.

Rancho reliever Reynaldo Yean (2-2) took the loss and left just two batters into his outing, with an apparent injury.

The Quakes (29-26, 59-60) still trail Visalia by just two games with 11 to go, despite Tuesday's loss.

On Wednesday, Rancho will send Hyun-Seok Jang (0-1) to the mound against San Jose's Ryan Vanderhei (2-2) at 1pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field for their final home stand of the regular season on Tuesday, September 3. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can log on to the website to learn how to get a FREE Club Seat Ticket. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

