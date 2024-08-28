Giants Drop Quakes on Wednesday
August 28, 2024 - California League (CalL)
Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release
San Jose, CA - The Quakes dropped their fifth straight on Wednesday afternoon, as the Giants took a 9-5 win at Excite Ballpark.
A five-run sixth put San Jose ahead for good, as the Quakes dropped their second straight to open the six-game series and their tenth in their last 11 games overall, as they slipped to 2 Â1/2 games out with ten to play in the regular season.
Trailing 1-0 in the sixth, Rancho's offense finally got going, as Victor Rodrigues singled Jose Meza to third base, who then scored, as the ball was mishandled in left field. Eduardo Guerrero followed on the very next pitch by lining an RBI single to center, scoring Rodrigues to give the Quakes the lead at 2-1 against eventual winner Brayan Palencia (1-1).
That lead was short-lived though, as Felix Cabrera surrendered a game-tying homer to Zander Darby, making it a 2-2 game. Cabrera (6-4) would go on to allow seven of eight hitters faced to reach safely, as the Giants scored five times to take a 6-2 lead.
They'd pour on with a homer from Guillermo Williamson (11) and another from Darby (2), making it 9-2 in the eighth.
Rancho's Cameron Decker doubled home three with two outs in the ninth, rounding out the scoring at 9-5.
The Quakes (29-27, 59-61) will send Hyun-Seok Jang (0-1) to the mound on Thursday at 6:30pm, as he'll take on San Jose's Josh Bostick (2-9) in game three.
The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field for their final home stand of the regular season on Tuesday, September 3. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can log on to the website to learn how to get a FREE Club Seat Ticket. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.
