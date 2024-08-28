Storm Score a Dozen, Beat Nuts at Home Presented by the Valley News

It didn't take the Storm long to illustrate their newfound offensive prowess. They won tonight at The Diamond by a final score of 12-6 over the Modesto Nuts.

The turnover on the roster over the last three weeks has created nearly a brand-new team. However, last week, they did something quite similar to the group of men that played in May. They beat the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes in five of six games in Rancho Cucamonga. They had five of their starting position players finish with an OPS of .850 or higher. Not one of those players was on the team before August 1st.

The home crowd saw this electric offense firsthand when Kai Roberts led off the first frame with a bunt that turned into two bases after an error. His lightning-quick speed was on full display as his long strides got him from first to second base before Modesto even thought about throwing him out. This jumpstarted the team and they would quickly follow Roberts' lead.

A Jack Costello single drove him in from second, a Brendan Durfee double would score Costello, and then B.Y. Choi and Ryan Wilson would bring home the next four runs. This would put the Storm ahead 6-1 with already seven hits secured within the first three outs.

Luis Gutierrez, who went seven innings in his last home appearance but failed to record a strikeout, once again only gave up one earned run. This time he cleared 4.2 innings of work but struck out six Nuts.

In the bottom of the fourth, Modesto scored four additional runs. One of which came off the bat of Kai Roberts who crushed a home run over the left field wall. This was his first MiLB home run. Once again, the Storm followed Roberts' lead and scored three more buoyed by four hits and two Nuts' mistakes (Hit-By-Pitch and Balk).

Padres reliever, Wandy Peralta, would also get 1.1 innings of work. He ceded an intentional walk and struck out one in his four allotted outs.

The Storm offense combined for 15 hits, four walks, and 12 total runs in their win tonight. The home team now have only five such games remaining. They will play the Nuts again tomorrow at the same time and place with Javier Chacon on the mound.

